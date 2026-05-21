Save Those Plastic Bottles To Keep Flies Out Of Your Kitchen Once And For All

There is not a lot worse than trying to cook food in the kitchen while flies buzz around your counters and ingredients. These pests are infuriating at best, and unhygienic at worst, but luckily there's a surprisingly effective homemade trap you should try. It only requires repurposing an old plastic bottle and then utilizing a few sweet ingredients that are probably already sitting in your pantry. Simply cut an empty water or soda bottle a quarter of the way below the cap. Take the bottom part of the bottle and fill it with warm water, honey, and brown sugar to make the bait. Then, unscrew the cap of the top part, flip it upside down, and wedge it into the base. This will create a funnel trap. Make sure to tightly tape the area where the two pieces are wedged in place so that the flies can't escape through any gap.

The sweetness of the sugar and honey is what draws the flies inside, but because there's a narrow funnel opening, they will then struggle to get back out. This hack is great for larger house flies both indoors and outdoors, and it can also help with removing fruit flies from your kitchen too. Plus, you can switch up the bait inside. For fruit flies in particular, they are very drawn to fermented smells so you can try it with apple cider vinegar or some old juice you have in the back of the fridge, then add a few drops of dish soap to the mixture so the fruit flies can't escape once they're in. You can also use rotting meat, if you can stomach that smell yourself.