Don't Just Throw Out Those Empty Plastic Water Bottles, Use Them For Your Garden Instead

The first step is to wash your bottles, making sure that they are clean and that any labels are removed. Next, cut the plastic bottles in half. Remove the caps from the bottles and poke, cut, or better yet drill a hole big enough for string to pass through. Now, take a doubled-up piece of string, at least six inches long, feed it through the hole, and knot it so that it stays in place. The loop inside the cap should be one to two inches.

Okay, enough work. Now the fun part! Put the cap back on the top half of the bottle, turn it upside down and fill it with soil. For seeds, you may want to opt for a special seed starting mix like peat moss. Plant your seeds or seedlings in your soil, making sure that the one to two inch loop of string is nicely packed inside the soil as well. Fill the bottom part of the bottle with water, and place the inverted top part of the bottle inside of it. Let the other (longer) end of the string sit in the water, but make sure there is not so much water in the bottom half that the bottle cap is submerged. We want to make sure the cap is out of the water. You can now leave your seedlings or seeds for at least a few weeks without having to look at them everyday with guilt for your parental neglect, or with panic as you remember the last time you watered them was ... when was it anyways?