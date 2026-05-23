The 8 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Austin

Making your way through Austin's dining scene often feels like visiting some of the hip parts of Mexico City, and that's no accident. Mexican food has woven its way into the city's fabric, kitchens, and very identity. But as with all crossovers, Austin's version of Mexican cuisine is entirely its own, as reflected through the food of these eight best Tex-Mex restaurants.

Tex-Mex is a regional American cuisine born from the blending of Northern Mexican and Texas cooking traditions. Texas used to be a part of Mexico, and many of its ingredients and staples are shared between the two regions. Tex-Mex, unlike Cal-Mex and Mexican food in general, is marked by flour tortillas, yellow, melted cheese, cumin-forward spicing, combo plates, enchiladas, and queso as a category unto itself. "The further south you go in Texas, the more Mexican things you get. Austin is considered central Texas, but there's still a lot of southern influence," says Jenn Allen, retired chef-turned-blogger who lived in Austin for 20 years.

Austin's version sits somewhere between old-school Tex-Mex diner culture and a newer, more creative wave of restaurants that take the tradition seriously without being precious about it. For this guide, we focused on independently owned Austin restaurants with a small number of locations. We visited dozens of spots to narrow down our list and consulted Eater Austin, Austin Monthly, and Texas Monthly for corroboration. After a few days of extensive eating, we're proud to present the eight eateries that best represent Tex-Mex in Austin right now.