The 8 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Austin
Making your way through Austin's dining scene often feels like visiting some of the hip parts of Mexico City, and that's no accident. Mexican food has woven its way into the city's fabric, kitchens, and very identity. But as with all crossovers, Austin's version of Mexican cuisine is entirely its own, as reflected through the food of these eight best Tex-Mex restaurants.
Tex-Mex is a regional American cuisine born from the blending of Northern Mexican and Texas cooking traditions. Texas used to be a part of Mexico, and many of its ingredients and staples are shared between the two regions. Tex-Mex, unlike Cal-Mex and Mexican food in general, is marked by flour tortillas, yellow, melted cheese, cumin-forward spicing, combo plates, enchiladas, and queso as a category unto itself. "The further south you go in Texas, the more Mexican things you get. Austin is considered central Texas, but there's still a lot of southern influence," says Jenn Allen, retired chef-turned-blogger who lived in Austin for 20 years.
Austin's version sits somewhere between old-school Tex-Mex diner culture and a newer, more creative wave of restaurants that take the tradition seriously without being precious about it. For this guide, we focused on independently owned Austin restaurants with a small number of locations. We visited dozens of spots to narrow down our list and consulted Eater Austin, Austin Monthly, and Texas Monthly for corroboration. After a few days of extensive eating, we're proud to present the eight eateries that best represent Tex-Mex in Austin right now.
1. Fresa's Chicken Al Carbon
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon is the Tex-Mex option for those who want to eat in a casual, fun, outdoor atmosphere without sacrificing the feeling of "healthy food." The star at Fresa's is the rotisserie chicken, which is cooked over coals from locally raised chickens.
"Fresa's is a great option for when you're craving Tex-Mex but want to feel like you've eaten (somewhat) healthy," says Annie Brown Verdin, a food, drink, and travel writer based in Austin. It was started by Rene Ortiz and Laura Sawicki, whose proprietary chicken marinade includes achiote and freshly squeezed citrus or Yucatán spice. But it goes beyond the chicken here. "Their wood-grilled chicken is charred to perfection, but I also really love their bowls and seasonal features. Make sure to order the especial guacamole, which features pineapple, jicama, green apple, and mint — it's super fresh," says Brown Verdin.
Fresa's has three locations, but Verdin recommends you head to the South First location because it "has a great outdoor area where you can easily pass a few hours sipping margaritas, aguas frescas, or just hanging with friends under the oak trees." Fresa's is also known for its excellent happy hour, which takes place every Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with discounts on most beverages.
Multiple locations
2. Eldorado Cafe
Eldorado Cafe became an Austin staple soon after opening in 2017 to rave reviews and Best New Restaurant titles, says Annie Brown Verdin. Owners Joel and Joanna Fried wanted to open a neighborhood spot, but succeeded in establishing a city-wide Tex-Mex institution with an unassuming, Hemingway-meets-the-60s-in-Texas-decorated vibe.
Eldorado Cafe has a loyal following, and they're known for many things, but chief among them is Fried's dedication to high-quality ingredients that are elevated yet approachable, with familiar flavors and prices. Fried was the longtime chef in another Austin favorite, Tacodeli, famous for their breakfast tacos, and he brought many of their signature moves to his own restaurant.
Start with the prickly cactus margarita, then order the carne adovada with its deep, peppery gravy. The Texas touch is seen in refried black beans with queso fresco in place of the usual pinto beans, and basmati rice with roasted green chiles and grilled corn in place of Mexican rice. Over the years, the biggest criticism of Eldorado was its long wait times, and the restaurant is currently expanding to address the issue, so you may be lucky next time you try to snag a table.
(512) 420-2222
303-3300 W Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757
3. Joann's Fine Foods
Located inside the Austin Motel on South Congress, Joann's Fine Foods is a testament to Tex-Mex from a bygone era. The historic building is half the draw, with mahogany wood paneling, mid-century furniture, and photos of famous Texans. Joann's itself, however, is entirely '70s diner vibe, with a fabled palapa bar on the patio.
"Joann's is good and in an old building that's been repurposed," says Brown Verdin. People come here for comforting classics, and a bit of a party vibe. Visit Austin describes the restaurant as having a "rambunctious streak, especially out on the patio and at the palapa-style bar. The decor is classic American diner — if that diner took a vacation to Baja California and never came home."
Patrons flock to Joann's for wood-grilled fajitas with house-made tortillas and enchiladas, which mingle on the menu with chicken-fried steak, Joann's famous queso, and Mexican breakfast plates. It's also famous for having one of Austin's best frozen margaritas.
(512) 358-6054
1224 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
4. Polvos
The South Austin location of Polvos has been a late-night Tex-Mex fixture for years, drawing a crowd that spans ages and backgrounds. One night we visited, it was filled with prom kids celebrating their upcoming graduations, business workers letting their hair down after a long week, moms out on a girls' night, and a couple of lonely men at the bar. All at 7 p.m. on a Friday.
Polvos is a place that balances drinking alongside the big portions expected from Tex-Mex, and alcohol-free dining for minors. We recommend trying the choriqueso, a take on queso Monterey Jack, with little mounds of chorizo, poblano peppers, grilled onions, and pico de gallo. "You mix them up and pile it on a chip," says Jenn Allen when asked how to eat the concoction.
You also can't go wrong with the sizzling fajita platters (which may or may not have a special blend of seasonings squirted on top), or the house enchiladas. But the focal point of any visit to Polvos is the salsa bar. Here, you can choose from a myriad of salsas that vary in flavor and level of spiciness, from the customary salsa roja and salsa verde, to the harder-to-find salsa Veracruzana, which has bell peppers and olives. One word of caution: despite having two branches, we found the quality among the two Polvo's locations differed vastly. For the better decor, vibe, and execution, head to Polvo's South Austin.
Multiple locations
5. La Cocina de Consuelo
La Cocina de Consuelo, which translates to Consuelo's Kitchen, really is the culmination of a dream for its proprietor, chef, and founder. At the sprite age of 63, Connie Rodriguez, lovingly called Consuelo, decided to act on her lifelong wish to open her very own restaurant in 2006 after running a successful church fundraiser and catering company since the 1980s. The Cocina garnered immediate support and even critical acclaim, as well as inclusion in various Best-of lists.
Consuelo's kitchen has a definite DIY vibe, located in a converted house's kitchen but now serving breakfast and lunch six days a week — dinner is only served on Fridays. Try the potato enchiladas and the choriqueso, a Tex-Mex signature dish that's done exceptionally well here, though we don't think it has any tequila added, which we love.
Consuelo's is now run by her niece Letty Garcia. It remains largely unchanged, grounded in the home-cook tradition that originated Tex-Mex cooking, long before it became a famous category worth traveling for.
(512) 524-4740
4516 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
6. Vivo
Vivo specializes in San Antonio-style Tex-Mex, but that doesn't make it any less of an Austin favorite. It's colorful, a bit loud, and completely over-the-top, just as you'd expect from Tex-Mex.
People come here especially for the puffy tacos. These are the light, hollow-fried tacos you won't find everywhere. They hold fillings differently from a standard flour tortilla taco, and the texture makes each bite more interesting. California nachos, chili enchiladas, and chile rellenos round out a menu that takes the San Antonio Tex-Mex tradition seriously. Our favorite was the unassuming taco salad, with a puffed flour tortilla basket that soaked up the expertly made guacamole and juicy beef picadillo.
Many come to Vivo, especially for happy hour, which runs Tuesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and for the beautiful margaritas, decorated with flowers and colorful salts. The house special cucumber and mango margs are excellent, but the more unique basil-strawberry and tamarindo (which tastes a bit like sour Mexican candy) really stood out to us.
(512) 407-8302
6406 N Interstate Hwy 35 Ste 2343, Austin, TX 78752
7. Güero's Taco Bar
Güero's Taco Bar has long since stopped being just a restaurant and become a South Congress institution. It features a beer garden, live music, and hand-shaken margaritas that the owners describe as "muy peligroso," or very dangerous, and locals concur.
When another neighborhood staple, the Central Feed and Seed store, closed in 1993, taqueria owners Cathy and Rob Lippincott bought the location to expand their existing restaurant. No one could anticipate what came next: two-hour-long weekend waitlists, city-wide famous margaritas, and cameo appearances in the "Grindhouse: Death Proof" film.
Güero's is known for queso flameado, tacos al pastor, fajitas, and a salsa bar, and you can't miss any of the combo platters. Just don't skip the margaritas, made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, with not a drop of bottled mix in sight. Güero's can get loud on weekends, so if you're a fan of a quiet date night, head there on a weeknight.
(512) 447-7688
1412 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
8. Matt's El Rancho
Open since 1952, Matt's El Rancho is arguably Austin's defining independent Tex-Mex institution. It's been featured on almost every Best of Austin list in its 70 years open, and whether you love it or hate it, it's impossible to discuss Austin Tex-Mex without mentioning Matt's.
Matt's is particularly famous for inventing The Bob Armstrong Dip, queso layered with seasoned meat and guacamole. It has been copied across the city ever since, but Matt's version remains the original. With over 500 seats in the house, Matt's still has hours-long waits on the weekends. "This is a restaurant owned by and made for families, and it's only gotten better over 70 years. My family goes there every week," chef Grae Nonas told Food and Wine.
It has also garnered itself some celebrity clients over the years. Allegedly, President Lyndon B. Johnson used to fly the restaurant's food to the White House because he couldn't live without the chile rellenos. Today, Matt's remains some people's very definition of Tex-Mex, and as Austin as it gets.
(512) 462-9333
2613 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Methodology
For this guide, we focused on independently owned, currently operating Tex-Mex restaurants in Austin with no more than a handful of locations. To come up with our initial list of 20 locations to review, we surveyed every service worker, Uber driver, hotel employee, and Austin local we met for recommendations.
We then corroborated the information with leading national magazines, local Austin publications like Eater Austin, Austin Monthly, and Texas Monthly, Reddit, and then I personally went restaurant-crawling with a chef friend who lived in Austin for 20 years.
To write this piece, I visited over 10 spots to compile the eight on the list. Restaurants that appeared on multiple credible lists and held up on our own visits made the final cut. Places that had closed, changed concepts, or weren't focused on Tex-Mex were excluded. But as with any list, your Austin cousin may have a favorite place that wasn't included, and you should still go try it out. Who knows? It may just end up in our next update.