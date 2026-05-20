This Discontinued KFC Menu Item From The '90s Would Probably Sell Out Today

Do you remember old-school Kentucky Fried Chicken? Once upon a time, we got to enjoy the KFC buffet (which, surprisingly, still exists), popcorn chicken, and (drumroll please) the chain's beloved Colonel's Rotisserie Gold chicken (later, the name was changed to Tender Roast chicken). It's tough to go wrong with rotisserie chicken — it's generally super-tender and flavorful — but there was something special about KFC's version of the convenient grocery store staple.

According to '90s TV ads for Colonel's Rotisserie Gold chicken, it was "deep marinated" in herbs and spices, and each roasted bird came with a money-back guarantee. A 1993 KFC commercial emphasized that the rotisserie chicken was made using a secret recipe — just like KFC's fried chicken — but that hasn't stopped those who miss this dish from trying to develop copycat versions. Some customers who've attempted to recreate the recipe assert that the marinade may have included everything from honey to paprika to lime juice, plus a bit of seasoned salt. On Reddit, a former KFC employee mentioned that cooking Rotisserie Gold chicken wasn't exactly simple — the roasting process took a long time, and it was tough to keep the entire chickens at a consistent temperature, which may have led to its discontinuation.