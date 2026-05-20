This Discontinued KFC Menu Item From The '90s Would Probably Sell Out Today
Do you remember old-school Kentucky Fried Chicken? Once upon a time, we got to enjoy the KFC buffet (which, surprisingly, still exists), popcorn chicken, and (drumroll please) the chain's beloved Colonel's Rotisserie Gold chicken (later, the name was changed to Tender Roast chicken). It's tough to go wrong with rotisserie chicken — it's generally super-tender and flavorful — but there was something special about KFC's version of the convenient grocery store staple.
According to '90s TV ads for Colonel's Rotisserie Gold chicken, it was "deep marinated" in herbs and spices, and each roasted bird came with a money-back guarantee. A 1993 KFC commercial emphasized that the rotisserie chicken was made using a secret recipe — just like KFC's fried chicken — but that hasn't stopped those who miss this dish from trying to develop copycat versions. Some customers who've attempted to recreate the recipe assert that the marinade may have included everything from honey to paprika to lime juice, plus a bit of seasoned salt. On Reddit, a former KFC employee mentioned that cooking Rotisserie Gold chicken wasn't exactly simple — the roasting process took a long time, and it was tough to keep the entire chickens at a consistent temperature, which may have led to its discontinuation.
Why KFC's Colonel's Rotisserie Gold chicken would likely be a hit today
Rotisserie chicken has long been beloved, but it's been having a moment. 2020s America is obsessed with protein, and rotisserie chicken offers a simple, versatile, no-frills way to get a heavy dose of the macronutrient. While rotisserie chicken is delicious on its own (especially when it's marinated and covered in a spice-infused blend like Colonel's Rotisserie Gold was back in the day), there are a ton of genius ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken. From chicken tacos to chicken-loaded baked potatoes, the KFC version would be an absolute hit to round out an at-home meal.
Another reason rotisserie chicken is so popular today: convenience. When life gets busy, it can be tough to grab something that truly fuels your body. Running into Costco for a rotisserie chicken is quick (Costco sells over 100 million units of prepared rotisserie chicken every year, believe it or not), but it's tough to beat the convenience of a drive-thru. While some on social media are asking whether the Colonel's Rotisserie Gold chicken will ever make a comeback, there's nothing to suggest that KFC plans to bring it back. If the chicken chain does, though, we'll be first in line to grab a taste of that nostalgic, slow-roasted goodness.