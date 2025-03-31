Do KFC Buffet Locations Still Exist?
Imagine if you will, a world where juicy Kentucky Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, green beans, and other fixings are served buffet style. No, this isn't "The Twilight Zone," but considering its illusive nature, it might as well be. KFC Buffet locations weren't always so mysterious. Way back in the 1980s, many fast food joints offered buffets. Places such as Taco Bell and McDonalds were once known for their buffet style options. But the fast food buffet seems to have gone the way of the dodo. However, when it comes to KFC at least, buffet style restaurants are still on the menu, if only at a very limited capacity.
During the halcyon days of the KFC buffet, the dining option was relatively common, offering diners a self-serve, all-you-can-eat experience. At a KFC buffet, you could find heaps of delicious, southern sides as well as some amazingly crispy fried chicken. However, the buzz around buffets has since waned and, like many other fast food restaurants, KFC has since shifted attention away from its buffet style restaurants. The number of buffet KFC locations was further reduced following the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2024, the chain currently has 22 buffets open in the United States and Canada. You'll just have to be crafty in your search methods to sniff out the rarified KFC buffet.
A limited number of endless eats
If you're hoping to visit a KFC buffet near you, you might be out of luck, as these locations can be pretty difficult to find. There is no KFC webpage dedicated to showing off its buffet restaurants, and many of these locations don't list the buffet style format online. So how, then, can one track down a KFC buffet? Well, you'll have to get crafty, and maybe join a Facebook group like the KFC Buffet Aficionados, a group dedicated to locating these buffet style eateries. Group members post info on current KFC buffets, as well as memories of KFC buffets of the past, and other resources for those jonesing for all-you-can-eat mashed potatoes and gravy (a side that comes with a hefty scoop of fun facts). The group has even compiled an atlas of KFC buffets in North America, which shows all current buffet locations as compiled by members.
Most current locations can be found in the southern United States. North and South Carolina have the most buffets, with eight locations between them. There are also buffets in Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. In Canada, there is only one such location, however, located in Saskatchewan. If you're lucky enough to find yourself in any of these places, you might want to make the trip over to your closest KFC buffet. Just make sure to snap a few photos to share with the group.