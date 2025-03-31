Do KFC Buffet Locations Still Exist?

Imagine if you will, a world where juicy Kentucky Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, green beans, and other fixings are served buffet style. No, this isn't "The Twilight Zone," but considering its illusive nature, it might as well be. KFC Buffet locations weren't always so mysterious. Way back in the 1980s, many fast food joints offered buffets. Places such as Taco Bell and McDonalds were once known for their buffet style options. But the fast food buffet seems to have gone the way of the dodo. However, when it comes to KFC at least, buffet style restaurants are still on the menu, if only at a very limited capacity.

During the halcyon days of the KFC buffet, the dining option was relatively common, offering diners a self-serve, all-you-can-eat experience. At a KFC buffet, you could find heaps of delicious, southern sides as well as some amazingly crispy fried chicken. However, the buzz around buffets has since waned and, like many other fast food restaurants, KFC has since shifted attention away from its buffet style restaurants. The number of buffet KFC locations was further reduced following the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2024, the chain currently has 22 buffets open in the United States and Canada. You'll just have to be crafty in your search methods to sniff out the rarified KFC buffet.