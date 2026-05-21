Restaurants In Italy Close Every Afternoon Around The Same Time — Here's Why
Aside from knowing the best restaurants in Italy, there's one more thing to learn before going on a food crawl in the country. Restaurants usually close around 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. — though hours can be flexible — and it's not because it's a holiday. It's because of riposo, which is Italian for "the rest." Italians recognize this time as the moment to sit back and relax, either to eat or nap for their whole break, and it sounds like a dream if you ask us. Italy's Spanish neighbors also have something similar called "siesta." It is believed that riposo (and even siesta) became integrated in these cultures because of the sweltering heat, especially during the summer months. Locals retreat to chasing laidback pursuits when the heat is at its peak.
In a fast-paced world, riposo is so refreshing that it almost feels like rebellion. But it's not at all laziness, but rather a different way of life, which invites folks to unplug and slow down. Of course, you won't find every single local putting this to practice every day, but it's still quite common. For travelers, it might be tricky to work your itinerary around riposo, but the good news is most gelato shops are often open, allowing you to immerse yourself in the local Italian culture with a cold treat. Plus, not all is hopeless if you're caught famished during this time. Here's how to avoid the hassle.
Where to dine during riposo
For Italians, it's lunch, not breakfast, that's considered the most important meal of the day. It typically stretches for hours, so families also use riposo to spend time with each other over good food. But since the locals (including shopkeepers) are in their homes, where do tourists go to enjoy a feast? The answer is certainly not knocking on everyone's doors. Going to an Italian bar is always a safe bet, and we're not talking about going day drinking. Italian bars are where you can grab sandwiches and coffee, and they're often open even during riposo. A sign that says, "Chiuso per Riposo" by the shopfront means that it's closed for a few hours until the staff are back from their lunch, perhaps after devouring underrated Italian comfort foods.
Riposo also seems to be commonly practiced in smaller towns, so big cities like Rome are still bustling during this time of day. However, small family-owned spots might still observe this custom throughout Italy. And if you find yourself in the rural areas, it's highly likely that you'll find it challenging to find a place that's open, so plan accordingly.
Whether you want to practice the local culture during your visit or continue to explore where your cravings take you, it's never a bad idea to walk around and enjoy the sights. You might even stumble upon a restaurant where you can enjoy good, authentic local bites — which is a sign of a hidden gem.