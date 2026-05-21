Restaurants In Italy Close Every Afternoon Around The Same Time — Here's Why

Aside from knowing the best restaurants in Italy, there's one more thing to learn before going on a food crawl in the country. Restaurants usually close around 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. — though hours can be flexible — and it's not because it's a holiday. It's because of riposo, which is Italian for "the rest." Italians recognize this time as the moment to sit back and relax, either to eat or nap for their whole break, and it sounds like a dream if you ask us. Italy's Spanish neighbors also have something similar called "siesta." It is believed that riposo (and even siesta) became integrated in these cultures because of the sweltering heat, especially during the summer months. Locals retreat to chasing laidback pursuits when the heat is at its peak.

In a fast-paced world, riposo is so refreshing that it almost feels like rebellion. But it's not at all laziness, but rather a different way of life, which invites folks to unplug and slow down. Of course, you won't find every single local putting this to practice every day, but it's still quite common. For travelers, it might be tricky to work your itinerary around riposo, but the good news is most gelato shops are often open, allowing you to immerse yourself in the local Italian culture with a cold treat. Plus, not all is hopeless if you're caught famished during this time. Here's how to avoid the hassle.