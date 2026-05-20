10 Satisfying (And Cheap) Aldi Must-Haves Perfect For Summer
Thirty years ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find many people who were familiar with Aldi. But the chain has since become one of the most recognizable grocery stores in the world — with over 6,600 locations across 10 countries and plans to expand to 3,200 stores in the United States by 2028. With all that growth and attention, Aldi is certainly in touch with what its customers want, cultivating a product selection that changes for every season. And the chain has developed a loyal fanbase exactly for that reason, churning out a lot of unique items that you won't find at other grocery stores.
With that in mind, and with summer on the way, we dug into some of the best Aldi finds for those hot months, whether you're looking for the best items to throw on the grill or the best frozen desserts to help you stay cool. From chicken skewers to refreshing alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) beverages, there's a little something here for everyone to snag at their local Aldi during the summer (just note that exact prices may vary by location).
Park Street Deli Pasta Salad Kit
Summer might be the ultimate time to pack the perfect picnic, and few things say "picnic" more than a cold pasta salad. Aldi's Park Street Deli Pasta Kit comes with aged cheese tortellini, fresh mozzarella pearls, and a Mediterranean-style dressing. A 28-ounce package should feed several people for $8.79.
Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Skewers
Perfect for grilling season, Aldi offers sweet chili lime kebabs — a great purchase for any summer cookout. Based on the packaging, each skewer comes with five bite-sized pieces of seasoned chicken breast, or nearly 3 ounces of meat, totaling just under 1 ½ pounds for $8.79. One package could feed a family of four, while three packages — with 24 kebabs — would be enough for a small backyard gathering.
Zarita Lime Margarita Cocktail Pouch
Want to sip on a frozen cocktail at the beach or pool? Aldi's 10-ounce Zarita Lime Margarita Cocktail Pouch is just $2.15. Be careful, though, this freezable pouch packs a punch with 13.9% alcohol by volume. If you'd prefer something a little less strong or another signature cocktail, Aldi also offers a piña colada pouch at 6% ABV and a strawberry daiquiri one at 5% ABV.
Park Street Deli Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad
It's not just pasta salad that hits during the summer. Chicken salad is another elite option, and Aldi ups its chicken salad game with bacon and ranch. Serve it on a sandwich or scoop it up with crackers. A 1-pound container costs just $5.49 — another summer deal from Aldi that's hard to ignore.
Summit Mai Tai Mocktails
Non-drinkers, Aldi's got you covered too! You'll find a four-pack of Summit Mai Tai Mocktails at the store for $4.95. Each can is 12 ounces, which is the perfect size to stash in a cooler at the pool or on the beach, or tuck into cup holders. You can enjoy these mocktails as refreshing drinks on their own or use them as mixers.
Snickers Ice Cream Bars
What would summer be without ice cream? Pair that with one of the most iconic candy bar brands, and you have the perfect combination to satisfy your sweet tooth during these hot months. Aldi sells a six-count package of Snickers Ice Cream Bars for $5.15; that comes to just 86 cents each. Stock up, put them in the freezer, and serve all summer.
Burman's Memphis Style BBQ Sauce
It's not summer if you're not eating some sort of barbecued protein at least once or twice. Check that box with Aldi's 19-ounce bottle of Burman's Memphis Style BBQ Sauce. Only $3.85, it's perfect for ribs, grilled chicken, or even as a dipping sauce.
Strawberries
Sometimes, finding good summer food is quite simple. Just ask one question: What's in season? And strawberries definitely meet that criteria. Aldi offers pretty good deals on produce, and its 1-pound packages of fresh strawberries for just $2.09 are no exception. They're the perfect, satisfying treat you can snack on all summer long.
Park Street Deli Fully Cooked Baby Back Pork Ribs
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention Aldi's Park Street Deli Fully Cooked Baby Back Pork Ribs. The 2-pound package of these barbecued ribs will set you back only $9. And, since they're fully cooked, most of the work is already done for you. Simply reheat them in the oven or on the grill, and we doubt your friends will ever know you didn't make them yourself.
All Play Margarita Variety Pack
We'll round out our list with another margarita offering from Aldi. This time, it's the All Play Margarita Variety Pack that comes with 12 cans that are 12 ounces each at 5% alcohol by volume. It includes original, strawberry, mango, and watermelon flavors. The 12-pack costs only $14.75 — just $1.23 per can.