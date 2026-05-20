10 Satisfying (And Cheap) Aldi Must-Haves Perfect For Summer

Thirty years ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find many people who were familiar with Aldi. But the chain has since become one of the most recognizable grocery stores in the world — with over 6,600 locations across 10 countries and plans to expand to 3,200 stores in the United States by 2028. With all that growth and attention, Aldi is certainly in touch with what its customers want, cultivating a product selection that changes for every season. And the chain has developed a loyal fanbase exactly for that reason, churning out a lot of unique items that you won't find at other grocery stores.

With that in mind, and with summer on the way, we dug into some of the best Aldi finds for those hot months, whether you're looking for the best items to throw on the grill or the best frozen desserts to help you stay cool. From chicken skewers to refreshing alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) beverages, there's a little something here for everyone to snag at their local Aldi during the summer (just note that exact prices may vary by location).