How Many Aldi Stores Are There Worldwide?

Aldi has built its reputation on being simple and offering budget-friendly prices so low that people think it only stocks private label items — though that's an Aldi shopping myth you need to stop believing. It's a formula that continues to work on a global level. According to a 2022 Cascade report, the retailer is reported to have more than 12,000 stores spread around the world. Since then, Aldi has only continued to grow. In 2023, Aldi reported an increase of 8.7% in global turnover, reaching $130 billion, largely in part due to expansion in the U.S. and opening 100 new stores across Europe. As of 2024, Aldi reportedly has 13,877 stores across the globe. That said, the global grocery chain aims to open 500 stores in the U.K. and 800 in the U.S. by 2028.

For some perspective, Aldi now sits alongside the biggest supermarket names in the world, such as Costco and Kroger, while using a no-frills approach. While some competitors rely on emphasizing things like store layouts or a large product assortment, Aldi puts its focus on efficiency, cost control, and strong private labels. It uses a model that allows customers to save money while also giving Aldi the ability to scale at a pace many rivals can't match. Although the no-frills approach might make Aldi appear like it's going out of business, in reality, it continues to add more and more stores every year. After all, the fast checkouts and discounts are only a couple of the many things Aldi does better than competitors like Trader Joe's.