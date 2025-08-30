How Many Aldi Stores Are There Worldwide?
Aldi has built its reputation on being simple and offering budget-friendly prices so low that people think it only stocks private label items — though that's an Aldi shopping myth you need to stop believing. It's a formula that continues to work on a global level. According to a 2022 Cascade report, the retailer is reported to have more than 12,000 stores spread around the world. Since then, Aldi has only continued to grow. In 2023, Aldi reported an increase of 8.7% in global turnover, reaching $130 billion, largely in part due to expansion in the U.S. and opening 100 new stores across Europe. As of 2024, Aldi reportedly has 13,877 stores across the globe. That said, the global grocery chain aims to open 500 stores in the U.K. and 800 in the U.S. by 2028.
For some perspective, Aldi now sits alongside the biggest supermarket names in the world, such as Costco and Kroger, while using a no-frills approach. While some competitors rely on emphasizing things like store layouts or a large product assortment, Aldi puts its focus on efficiency, cost control, and strong private labels. It uses a model that allows customers to save money while also giving Aldi the ability to scale at a pace many rivals can't match. Although the no-frills approach might make Aldi appear like it's going out of business, in reality, it continues to add more and more stores every year. After all, the fast checkouts and discounts are only a couple of the many things Aldi does better than competitors like Trader Joe's.
What this growth means for Aldi
Steady store expansion can be seen as a reflection of a company staying true to a good strategy and growing as a result of its success. While that's obvious, it also shows how the brand has been able to adapt to new markets while sticking to said strategy.
When you walk through one of Aldi's stores, it has a familiar feel of compact aisles and shelves that highlight private labels. It's this consistency and the store's emphasis on frugal policies that is part of what makes it so easy for a company like Aldi to expand globally as it is. Shoppers know what to expect, and its efficient design allows Aldi to cut down on waste and maximize savings.
The increase to over 13,800 stores worldwide is significant because it's a sign that Aldi's formula can scale globally. With each move, Aldi shows that growth doesn't need to mean losing focus. After all, it is the same affordable shopping experience, just available in more places. Whether you're a regular customer or first-time shopper, just be sure not to skip Aldi's baked goods section no matter which one of its many stores you enter.