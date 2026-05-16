6 Best Aldi Items To Throw On The Grill This Summer

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Oh, Aldi. If I could write you a love letter, I would. As a professional chef and self-proclaimed grocery store connoisseur, I think it's one of the best grocery chains here in the States. Anytime I'm looking to grill or want to host a little backyard BBQ for my friends, it's the first place I head to. Nowadays, it's easy to rack up a hefty receipt when shopping for BBQ items. So, for me, shopping at Aldi during summer grilling season is a no-brainer.

Despite being generally considered a budget option, the German chain sells a wide variety of high-quality meat, poultry, and seafood that's pre-marinated and ready to throw on the grill without any hassle in the kitchen or extra money spent on seasonings. From ground Al Pastor-style pork that packs a vibrant, spicy flavor to chicken skewers coated with a delectable sweet and savory marinade, I often find myself buying these six Aldi items on repeat whenever I want to do some low-effort summer grilling with a cool drink in hand. Be aware that some of these items' availability may vary depending on location.