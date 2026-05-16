6 Best Aldi Items To Throw On The Grill This Summer
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Oh, Aldi. If I could write you a love letter, I would. As a professional chef and self-proclaimed grocery store connoisseur, I think it's one of the best grocery chains here in the States. Anytime I'm looking to grill or want to host a little backyard BBQ for my friends, it's the first place I head to. Nowadays, it's easy to rack up a hefty receipt when shopping for BBQ items. So, for me, shopping at Aldi during summer grilling season is a no-brainer.
Despite being generally considered a budget option, the German chain sells a wide variety of high-quality meat, poultry, and seafood that's pre-marinated and ready to throw on the grill without any hassle in the kitchen or extra money spent on seasonings. From ground Al Pastor-style pork that packs a vibrant, spicy flavor to chicken skewers coated with a delectable sweet and savory marinade, I often find myself buying these six Aldi items on repeat whenever I want to do some low-effort summer grilling with a cool drink in hand. Be aware that some of these items' availability may vary depending on location.
1. Pollo Asado Chicken Skewers
You want to know my secret for hosting an epic backyard BBQ without doing a lot of heavy lifting in the kitchen? I skip the marinade, fire up the grill, and throw on some of Aldi's Pollo Asado Chicken Skewers. These come ready to hit the grates with zero prep needed. All you need to do is cook them until they've reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Afterward, let them rest for about three to five minutes while you're preparing the rest of your side dishes and sauces. This lets the meat relax and locks in all that juicy flavor. With around 14 grams of protein per serving, these skewers are seasoned with a medley of spices and deliver serious flavor, so you can serve them with a simple carb like rice or pasta and a fresh garden salad — no fancy sauces required.
However, I also love to serve these skewers alongside a bowl of tangy, herby tzatziki, a platter of grilled vegetables, and some homemade flatbread for a Greek-inspired dinner. Or, if you're craving Mexican food, you can serve your skewers with some fresh corn tortillas, a classic five-ingredient Pico De Gallo, refried beans, rice, and guacamole, letting everyone around the table build their own tacos.
2. Al Pastor Style Pork
If you're on the hunt for taqueria-quality al pastor without a hefty price tag from the butcher, you should be introduced to Aldi's Al Pastor Style Pork. Say goodbye to fussing around in the kitchen making a marinade as this al pastor comes pre-seasoned and ready to hit the grill grates. The meat is pre-ground and mixed with a delicious spice blend that packs a warm, subtle yet spicy kick.
For an easy dinner, I personally love to form the meat into patties and grill them over medium-high heat until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, if you have a flattop grill or maybe even a Blackstone grill, you can crumble the pork and cook it, sort of like L.A. street tacos. Just make sure your Blackstone grill is properly seasoned and ready to use before cooking.
Once cooked, pile the pork onto fresh corn or flour tortillas, and serve with some grilled pineapple, caramelized onions, cilantro, lime wedges, and some chunky guacamole made Ina Garten style, and you've got dinner on the table. You can even mold the ground pork over skewers and grill them until charred and crispy to make kebabs.
3. Thin Marinated Flap Steak
I'll be frank, I probably crave steak at least once a week. But in this economy, that's a pretty big dent in my weekly grocery budget, so whenever I need to satisfy my craving, I immediately head to Aldi and pick up a pack of thin marinated flap steak. The chain sells brands that are flavored with a medley of warm spices — exactly what I need to hit the spot without burning a hole in my wallet. Generally priced at around $9.89 per pound (price may vary depending on weight), one pack can easily feed two people, and honestly, the quality of the beef is something you would see at a fine-dining restaurant.
Heat the grill to medium-high heat and sear the steak for about two to three minutes on each side until the exterior is slightly charred and crispy — the internal temperature should be between 130 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to let the steak rest for another two to three minutes after cooking to lock in its marinade and juices, and then slice it against the grain.
I love serving this type of steak French bistro-style with a towering side of French fries, a béarnaise sauce, and tangy arugula salad. However, if that's not your style, a simple pot of mashed potatoes or steamed rice and garden salad will do just fine.
4. Honey BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers
Looking to be crowned BBQ king of the friend group? Well, you can easily do that by serving these Honey BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers from Aldi at your next backyard cookout. Wrapped in bacon and marinated in a delicious honey BBQ sauce, these chicken skewers have a delectable sweet and smoky flavor that will have your guests reaching for seconds before they've even finished their first plate.
To cook these skewers, all you need to do is heat your grill to medium-high and sear the skewers on both sides for about two to three minutes until the internal temperature has reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit. After grilling, let them rest for about three minutes to lock in the juices and flavors.
I like to serve these chicken skewers alongside a Caesar salad, some grilled veggies, and roasted Spanish potatoes. The spicy, smoky heat from paprika-seasoned potatoes, coupled with sweet and smoky flavor from the skewers, is the ultimate BBQ combo.
5. Fresh Sundried Tomato & Basil Seasoned Chicken
If you're in the mood for some Mediterranean food but don't have time to hop on a flight to Athens and eat at a local tavern, then I've got a more efficient option for you — head over to Aldi's meat section and pick up a pack of their Fresh Sundried Tomato & Basil Seasoned Chicken, then come home and fire up your grill. These chicken packets are my secret weapon whenever my partner and I are craving bold Mediterranean flavors, but don't want the hassle of whipping up a marinade.
In each pack, you get around 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breast (the weight may vary) coated in a delicious tomato and basil marinade that will make anyone's mouth water. Heat your grill to medium-high and cook the chicken pieces for about three to four minutes on each side, making sure to close the grill in between turns to lock in the steam. You'll be left with a perfectly juicy center when you slice into the meat.
After cooking, I let the chicken rest for about three minutes, and then I like to hit it with a drizzle of sherry vinegar to bring out the richness of the marinade — if you don't have sherry vinegar, fresh lemon or lime will do just fine. Serve alongside some crispy, smashed potatoes, a tangy lemon aioli, and a refreshing green bean and tomato panzanella salad for a complete meal.
6. Fresh Never Frozen Salmon with Monterey Spice
Last but definitely not least, one of my favorite items from Aldi to throw on the grill is the Salmon with Monterey Spice, part of the Fresh Never Frozen Salmon range. It's an easy, grill-ready option that comes pre-seasoned in a delicious Monterey spice blend, so there's not much prep needed. Monterey spice blend typically contains a mixture of dried garlic, onion, oregano, parsley, and paprika — providing the salmon with a mouthwatering peppery, slightly smoky flavor. You can serve the salmon alongside some buttery rice pilaf, a tangy coleslaw, and some sliced lemon wedges for a proper fisherman's lunch.
Now, you might be a bit nervous to grill a piece of fish since they're quite prone to sticking to grates. However, if you've got a super clean grill that's nicely oiled and heated to medium-high heat, it should work out just fine. The key with cooking fish on the grill is to have a fish spatula on hand and to let the filet release naturally, rather than forcing it — if it's sticking, let it cook a bit longer. I grill mine for about three to four minutes on each side until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're still wary about grilling, you could invest in a fish grilling basket like this one by UNCO on Amazon. This will let you securely hold the fish while cooking, allowing you to turn filets without the risk of them falling apart.