This 3-Ingredient Sandwich From The '30s Might Make You Do A Double Take

If you're ready to give this vintage sandwich a gander, go with some classic canned pineapples (rather than fresh) to stay true to the 1930s ethos. Make sure you drain the pineapples a bit so they don't make your sandwich soggy. In regards to cream cheese, go for a full-fat version to get the full impact of the salt and richness. For a sandwich with heft and sophistication, try a white farm loaf, ciabatta, or, if you have a sourdough starter ready at home, some sourdough.

One YouTube reviewer suggests you stop there in your sandwich construction: "The saltiness in the cream cheese and the pineapple actually worked well together, it's just the fishy flavor of the anchovies did not work well with the pineapple and the cream cheese in my opinion." For those ready to commit to the recipe (or if you're Giada De Laurentiis, who thinks we should all be eating more anchovies), add in some salted anchovy fillets. Look for anchovies that are canned or jarred, but not marinated — this recipe is already a mish-mash of flavors and there's no need to go overboard. Layer in your anchovies, take a bite, and see if you have the tastes of a 1930s chef!