Skip The Fryer And Make Ultra Crispy 'Fried' Chicken With This Easy Breadcrumb Replacement

The main appeal of classic fried chicken is getting to enjoy its salty, crunchy exterior. However, you may not want to deal with the temperamental process of deep-frying. Fortunately, if you're looking to save time and energy, there's an easier way to make fried chicken over your stove or in the oven. Believe it or not, you can make extra-crispy fried chicken, in more ways than one, by swapping out the usual buttermilk coating for crushed snack pretzels. Since snack pretzels are already crunchy, you don't have to monitor a hot pot of oil to produce extra-crispy chicken.

However, the preparation process for pretzel-encrusted chicken differs slightly from how you make traditional fried chicken. Start by crushing pretzels with a rolling pin after placing them in a disposable plastic bag for a more rustic pretzel coating, or pulverize your pretzels in a food processor for a more refined texture similar to breadcrumbs. From here, cover your chicken in even amounts of flour, raw egg, and crushed pretzels before baking or pan-frying. Instead of using bone-in, skin-on chicken, make your own fillets by halving boneless, skinless chicken breasts. You can also make smaller tenders as long as they're similar in size and thickness.