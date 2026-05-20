Casseroles Are Even Better Topped With This Crunchy Southern Snack

Casseroles are nothing new, at least not at this point in culinary history. Who doesn't love layers of creamy, often cheesy, carb- and protein-packed goodness? From Minnesota's hotdish to the nostalgic post-war favorite tuna noodle casserole, there really is a dish to fit any taste. Still, casseroles may seem a bit banal and, well, stale, like a paint-by-numbers dish pulled from grandma's Filofax. However, we have one casserole topping idea that makes even your most tried-and-true recipe seem new again: pork rinds.

Pork rinds are best known for their status as a road snack staple since the crispy, airy, super-savory bits of fried (or baked) pork skins are easy to snack on by the bag full. However, if you've never tried sprinkling those crackling bits of salty goodness atop a casserole dish, you really should. The crispy, airy texture makes a great substitute to bread crumbs, potato chips, or potato sticks (for vintage flair) as a topper while also bringing a unique, porky flavor. To get the most out of your rind topper, first crush them into powder, then mix them with a bit of butter to create a sort of pork rind streusel. Sprinkle your savory streusel on top of your layered dish and bake.