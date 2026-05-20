Casseroles Are Even Better Topped With This Crunchy Southern Snack
Casseroles are nothing new, at least not at this point in culinary history. Who doesn't love layers of creamy, often cheesy, carb- and protein-packed goodness? From Minnesota's hotdish to the nostalgic post-war favorite tuna noodle casserole, there really is a dish to fit any taste. Still, casseroles may seem a bit banal and, well, stale, like a paint-by-numbers dish pulled from grandma's Filofax. However, we have one casserole topping idea that makes even your most tried-and-true recipe seem new again: pork rinds.
Pork rinds are best known for their status as a road snack staple since the crispy, airy, super-savory bits of fried (or baked) pork skins are easy to snack on by the bag full. However, if you've never tried sprinkling those crackling bits of salty goodness atop a casserole dish, you really should. The crispy, airy texture makes a great substitute to bread crumbs, potato chips, or potato sticks (for vintage flair) as a topper while also bringing a unique, porky flavor. To get the most out of your rind topper, first crush them into powder, then mix them with a bit of butter to create a sort of pork rind streusel. Sprinkle your savory streusel on top of your layered dish and bake.
More tips for pork rind-topped casseroles
While pork rinds are tasty enough to enhance most any savory casserole, there are a few dishes that really shine with the addition of this crispy topper. One obvious choice is a barbecue pulled pork casserole to double down on the rind's flavor. These two ingredients, along with barbecue sauce, shredded potatoes, and cheese, make for a simple but oh so delicious dish. Pork rinds also work as a topper for a taco-inspired casserole. After all, chicharron-filled tacos are a pretty popular dish, and though chicarrones aren't exactly the same as pork rinds, the pairing would still work in casserole form. Bonus points if you use Tajín-flavored rinds.
You can even add pork rinds to casseroles that veer on the sweeter side, such as the ultimate retro staple, scalloped pineapple. The crushed pork rinds give a salty edge to the sweet side dish, plus pork is well known for its pineapple-pairing capabilities. You could also use pork rinds to top a dish of potatoes au gratin (another classic casserole). The combination of creamy potatoes and crispy pork is a match made in heaven.
Upgrading pork rinds for casseroles
While you could simply dust your casserole with pork rinds and leave it at that, consider amping things up. Start by doubling up on pork flavor by adding bacon fat, rather than butter, to your pork rind streusel topper. The added bacon fat gives your dish a smoky, savory edge that brings even more depth to any casserole.
You can also switch up the flavors of your rinds in accordance with the casserole you're adding them to. You can add barbecue-flavored pork rinds to a barbecue casserole, for example, or you can add shredded Parmesan and ground pepper to rinds if you're making a creamy, cheesy pasta casserole, such as a carbonara bake. Pork rinds are especially good for that latter bacon-rich dish because they add extra pork flavor.
If you're not into pork rind streusel, or want to maintain some of your rind's signature light, airy crunch, you can top your casserole with intact or roughly ground rinds. You can also add pork rinds to the bottom of your casserole. However you use them, pork rinds are a great casserole mix-in for anyone on a keto diet — or anyone who really just wants an excuse to eat more pork rinds.