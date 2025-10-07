The Nostalgic Snack You May Not Have Thought To Use As A Garnish For Casseroles

If you're under the age of 30, you might not be familiar with the joy that is the lovely, crunchy potato stick. For the uninitiated, potato sticks are a canned (or bagged) snack made from shoestring style potatoes. They're thin, super crispy, and delicious, the snack food equivalent of a french fry but with a texture more similar to a potato chip. Potato sticks have been on the market for many decades, and though you can still purchase them from some brands, they were particularly popular in the latter half of the 20th century. While potato sticks do still make a tasty snack, we think that they also have some real potential in more sophisticated dishes, including as a topping for casseroles.

Think of this potato stick addition as a tuber-y alternative to fried onions, only much more versatile. Both make a great, crunchy topping, but unlike onions, potato sticks have a more neutral, salty flavor that works well with a wider variety of dishes. You can try your hand at this swap by using potato sticks on your next batch of the American classic that is green bean casserole. The warm, toasty flavor pairs well with the savory base of green beans and cream of mushroom soup. Of course, the potato stick's capabilities extend far beyond casseroles of the green bean variety.