This Creamy Aldi Cookie Spread Has Shoppers Saying 'Run Don't Walk' To Grab It

Part of being a die-hard Aldi shopper is the excitement you feel when you encounter a new-to-you product. Fortunately, if you're a dessert lover, there's an Aldi snack spread on the scene that many customers are raving about online. On your next grocery run, aside from purchasing your favorite frozen desserts from Aldi, you may want to grab a jar of Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread.

This white-chocolate snack spread is loaded with chocolate cookie pieces and has a creamy, spreadable consistency that customers claim make it easy to pair with ready-made desserts, baked goods, and snack crackers. However, enjoying a spoonful straight from the jar seems to be many shoppers' preferred way of enjoying this spreadable treat. One Redditor went so far as to state, "I need to at least make the appearance that I will spread it on something, when we all know that I will just eat directly from the container." Given how easy the spread is to eat and enjoy, another Reddit user worried their newly purchased jar wouldn't last 24 hours.

While Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread isn't listed on Aldi's official website, many customers on Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram are seeing this dessert-style snack spread on shelves at participating Aldi locations for approximately $3.29 per jar (though prices can vary by location). To secure your own jar, check inventory at your nearest Aldi location. Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread should be housed near Aldi's other popular snack spreads like peanut butter, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and jam.