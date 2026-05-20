This Creamy Aldi Cookie Spread Has Shoppers Saying 'Run Don't Walk' To Grab It
Part of being a die-hard Aldi shopper is the excitement you feel when you encounter a new-to-you product. Fortunately, if you're a dessert lover, there's an Aldi snack spread on the scene that many customers are raving about online. On your next grocery run, aside from purchasing your favorite frozen desserts from Aldi, you may want to grab a jar of Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread.
This white-chocolate snack spread is loaded with chocolate cookie pieces and has a creamy, spreadable consistency that customers claim make it easy to pair with ready-made desserts, baked goods, and snack crackers. However, enjoying a spoonful straight from the jar seems to be many shoppers' preferred way of enjoying this spreadable treat. One Redditor went so far as to state, "I need to at least make the appearance that I will spread it on something, when we all know that I will just eat directly from the container." Given how easy the spread is to eat and enjoy, another Reddit user worried their newly purchased jar wouldn't last 24 hours.
While Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread isn't listed on Aldi's official website, many customers on Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram are seeing this dessert-style snack spread on shelves at participating Aldi locations for approximately $3.29 per jar (though prices can vary by location). To secure your own jar, check inventory at your nearest Aldi location. Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread should be housed near Aldi's other popular snack spreads like peanut butter, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and jam.
There's more than one way to enjoy Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread
Since there's no concrete way to know whether or not this snack spread is a seasonal item, now's the time to take advantage of all the delicious ways to enjoy it while you can. Even though Aldi doesn't offer free samples, customers are finding all sorts of ways to consume this spread that might make it worth your while. For example, apart from eating some directly from the jar, consider pairing it with the best cookies you can buy at Aldi – which, according to Chowhound staff, are Benton's Danish Butter Cookies. On Facebook post, certain customers mentioned that they enjoy pairing the snack spread with graham crackers.
For other worthwhile dessert options, feel free to add a spoonful of this cookie spread to your next ice cream sundae. Or, use some as a makeshift topping for cupcakes. For relatively lower-sugar snack options, spread Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread on rice cakes or use it as a fruit dip for mixed berries, sliced banana, and pineapple chunks.
Keep in mind, if you enjoy Aldi's Berryhill Cookies & Cream Spread, you may want to try the s'mores variety, which is also a newer in-store snack spread. Or, if you're especially drawn to cookies and cream flavored products, you may want to purchase Aldi's Clancy's Cookies & Cream Covered Pretzels or Aldi's Specially Selected Cookies & Cream Mousse Cups for more all-in-one dessert options.