The Hands-Down Best Cookies You Can Buy At Aldi

The idea of opening a blue tin of Danish butter cookies only to find it filled with sewing supplies is basically a meme at this point. While the cookie tins in question are typically the Royal Dansk brand, Aldi has its own version — which also comes in the quintessential blue. And, according to our ultimate Aldi cookie ranking, the treats inside are a pretty satisfying dupe of the original as well. Aldi's Benton's Danish Butter Cookies took the top spot in our ranking, thanks to their buttery dough that was delicate enough to crumble slightly without falling apart entirely. The crunchy sugar crystal topping didn't hurt, either. Another point in the this cookie tin's favor was a relatively short ingredients list — just eight ingredients, all of which were recognizable and could be pronounced with ease (assuming you're not tripped up by ammonium bicarbonate, a leavening agent that performs a similar function to baking soda). There were no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors.

Looking at our ranking as a whole, Benton's was the most ubiquitous brand. Out of the 16 cookies ranked, only two were Bake Shop; the rest were all Benton's. One of those two did take the bronze medal — Bake Shop's version of chocolate chunk cookies, which delivered the perfect chewy texture. But Benton's was well represented on the list with a variety of cookies, from crispy coconut thins (ranked second) to Girl Scout Cookie dupes, soft-baked offerings, and of course, some Oreo-inspired action. But the butter cookies were simply unbeatable.