The Hands-Down Best Cookies You Can Buy At Aldi
The idea of opening a blue tin of Danish butter cookies only to find it filled with sewing supplies is basically a meme at this point. While the cookie tins in question are typically the Royal Dansk brand, Aldi has its own version — which also comes in the quintessential blue. And, according to our ultimate Aldi cookie ranking, the treats inside are a pretty satisfying dupe of the original as well. Aldi's Benton's Danish Butter Cookies took the top spot in our ranking, thanks to their buttery dough that was delicate enough to crumble slightly without falling apart entirely. The crunchy sugar crystal topping didn't hurt, either. Another point in the this cookie tin's favor was a relatively short ingredients list — just eight ingredients, all of which were recognizable and could be pronounced with ease (assuming you're not tripped up by ammonium bicarbonate, a leavening agent that performs a similar function to baking soda). There were no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors.
Looking at our ranking as a whole, Benton's was the most ubiquitous brand. Out of the 16 cookies ranked, only two were Bake Shop; the rest were all Benton's. One of those two did take the bronze medal — Bake Shop's version of chocolate chunk cookies, which delivered the perfect chewy texture. But Benton's was well represented on the list with a variety of cookies, from crispy coconut thins (ranked second) to Girl Scout Cookie dupes, soft-baked offerings, and of course, some Oreo-inspired action. But the butter cookies were simply unbeatable.
Finishing your tin of butter cookies
These Aldi butter cookies come in a tin of 40 for less than $4.50 depending on location (we found a box for $3.89), coming to roughly 11 cents per cookie. One of the fun parts of eating Danish butter cookies is that they come in a variety of shapes, and this Aldi box in no different. While the base ingredients don't change per cookie, you may find yourself gravitating toward certain shapes anyway. Do you prefer the pretzel shape, relish the rectangles, or prefer the simple circle? Either way, once all of the cookies have been consumed, you'll be left with a lovely yet practical storage tin.
Aldi's Danish Butter Cookie are easy to eat by the dozen, but since there are 40 in a tin, you can also take this opportunity to experiment with them. They are, after all, a fairly simple cookie. On the low-effort end of things, you can take inspiration from some must-try dessert sandwiches and turn them into a sandwich cookie. Simply spread the filling of your choice in between two similarly-shaped cookies. Jam, peanut butter, and buttercream frosting, all are good options. Keep in mind you'll have an easier time sandwiching the rectangle and circle cookie shapes. For the others, you can simply dip a single cookie into your favorite spread or even some melted chocolate. Or you can transform them completely into a buttery pie crust, no-bake truffles, or a topping for your next bowl of ice cream. The delicious simplicity of these Aldi Danish butter cookies makes them nice and versatile.