Does Aldi Offer Free Samples?
Who doesn't love a freebie, especially when grocery shopping? Trader Joe's often offers samples of new products, and it's certainly a good idea to shop at Costco if you're hungry for free samples. But does Aldi offer samples? While Aldi is known for budget-friendly buys and being an affordable store brand, Aldi has no official corporate policy about giving free samples in its stores.
In discussions on social media, customers share their dismay at this fact. "I'd love it if Aldi gave out some samples like Trader Joe's does so you know what you're getting yourself into," a shopper says on Facebook. But a number of customers rushed to defend the store, and pointed out Aldi's "Twice As Nice Guarantee" is really no different than getting an in-store sample. This return policy states that customers can return products for both a replacement and refund if they aren't satisfied — for any reason. The policy is ideal for people on the fence about trying new products. "I love the risk-free products. It's so rare I find an issue needing replacement," an Aldi shopper enthusiastically says on Facebook.
Exceptions for when Aldi may offer free samples
Despite there being no official sampling program, there are cases when you still may get some freebies at Aldi. Customers have shared on Reddit that they received samples at store openings. "I have gone on opening day to two locations ... [they] had some free samples of chocolate or something," says a shopper. "I was one of the first 100 in line at my local Aldi renovation grand opening. Got about $10 to spend, and a free reusable bag," comments another Aldi shopper.
Given Aldi's no-frills, wallet-conscious vibe, it's not surprising there aren't usually free samples given out. However, that doesn't mean you can't find some amazing deals at the store, especially if you regularly check out the store's weekly specials. Sometimes, you can even get Aldi bakery items half off, and don't overlook this Aldi store area for additional hidden shopping gems. Just remember: even if you buy it, try it, and don't like it, the store guarantees your money back if you return it.