Does Aldi Offer Free Samples?

Who doesn't love a freebie, especially when grocery shopping? Trader Joe's often offers samples of new products, and it's certainly a good idea to shop at Costco if you're hungry for free samples. But does Aldi offer samples? While Aldi is known for budget-friendly buys and being an affordable store brand, Aldi has no official corporate policy about giving free samples in its stores.

In discussions on social media, customers share their dismay at this fact. "I'd love it if Aldi gave out some samples like Trader Joe's does so you know what you're getting yourself into," a shopper says on Facebook. But a number of customers rushed to defend the store, and pointed out Aldi's "Twice As Nice Guarantee" is really no different than getting an in-store sample. This return policy states that customers can return products for both a replacement and refund if they aren't satisfied — for any reason. The policy is ideal for people on the fence about trying new products. "I love the risk-free products. It's so rare I find an issue needing replacement," an Aldi shopper enthusiastically says on Facebook.