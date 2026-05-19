The Beef Cut Outback Steakhouse Only Sells On Weekends

Most Outback Steakhouse locations are open seven days a week, and customers flock to them for the chain's affordable yet flavorful steaks. However, that doesn't mean you can order every cut of meat on any day. If you're craving the chain's prime rib, you'll have to stop in on a weekend to get it — and it's only available while supplies last.

At one point, Outback sold its prime rib any day of the week. The chain eventually stopped, and while the company never specifically said why, consumers suspect it had something to do with the amount of waste and time involved in properly cutting and preparing it. The change could also have been due to a lack of demand on weekdays. Plus, it can be challenging to carve the same-sized prime rib every time, so it's possible that it just became too much for the restaurant's kitchen to serve every day. "The problem is that prime rib is kinda expensive and most restaurants don't have [it] together with loading, carving, and managing waste," one steak fan surmised on Reddit. Another user on the thread agreed. "I'm glad they kept it on weekends, but I actually think the corporate folks were right this time."