The Absolute Best Days Of The Week To Eat At Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is one of those spots where you don't have to spend a boatload of cash to get a decent meal and a tasty, flavorful steak for you or your whole family. However, astute restaurant-goers know that not every day of the week is created equal when it comes to dining in the steakhouse that offers up those delicious and addictive meals.
Since Outback is an affordable and tasty destination, weekends are much busier, with Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday usually presenting diners with wait times and slower service. That's probably why Outback is rolling out Daily Down Under Deals, which puts the spotlight on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday: the days with lighter traffic. Not a bad idea, but it still begs the question: What are the best days of the week to eat at Outback Steakhouse?
With anything food, including enjoying some popular appetizers, the answer, of course, depends on your specific situation. Are you a parent who has kids to feed? Are you looking for a huge meal that's actually yummy and doesn't break the bank? Or are you strictly searching for deals and want to avoid crowds? It looks like Outback has almost every angle covered, depending on how much you want to save and what you want to eat.
The best days to eat at Outback Steakhouse
Let's break this down into the slowest days of Monday through Wednesday, which also offer the Down Under deals. If you have kids, Mondays could be the best time for parents to slide into an Outback Steakhouse booth. "Joey Mondays" means kids eat free when their parents order an adult entrée, so dollar for dollar, the value is there, and you won't have to beat the crowds.
For the surf & turf lovers, Tuesday offers a cut of sirloin with a lobster tail, a potato, and your choice of side for $24.99. If you wanted to get a similar order, you'd have to get the Victoria's filet mignon and lobster deal for $34.99. Granted, the cut of steak is better, but if you're okay with changing out the steak and love how Outback cooks it, it's a significant value. Keep in mind this is dine-in only, but it's a Tuesday, so you won't have to worry about a packed house.
For Walkabout Wednesday, you can get a cut of steak or chicken, fries, and a beer or a Coke for $13.99. To put this in perspective, the most affordable steak option on the menu, the center-cut sirloin, costs $16.99 for six ounces and includes two sides. A Coke usually costs $1.79, and a "Big Bloke" domestic beer costs $5, so this is a solid deal, but not the best, unless you're already popping in for a quick bite. Ultimately, the best day to eat at Outback is personal, but it's definitely looking like Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday this summer.