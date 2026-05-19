From 'Cheaply Made' To 'Perfect For My Needs': Why Customers Are So Divided On This Ikea Food Storage Set

Ikea is known as a great place to get storage pieces that are budget friendly. But there's one tiny Ikea storage find that some customers rave about, while others are less than thrilled about its quality. At $4.99, the Ikea UTBJUDA is a low-cost and lightweight lunchbox duo that consists of two stackable containers, one that's deeper and one that's more shallow. Put one part of your lunch, like pasta, in one container, and a side dish like a salad in the other, and stack them on top of each other for a compact lunch box.

What's especially handy is that you can buy additional units to keep building up vertically, making the set versatile for traveling with a bunch of different food items. "I stack several narrow units ... each with a different part of my lunch ... travels very well! They seal very securely," says a buyer on the website. Customers also note that while the size of the containers is somewhat compact, this is useful for everything from snacks to school lunches. "My son has to pack his lunch and dinner meals a few times a week for sports. This packs small and is easy to open and close," shares another buyer. That said, there are some complaints about this food container.