13 Best IKEA Storage Pieces For A More Organized Kitchen, According To Reviews

IKEA is synonymous with Swedish design excellence and (sometimes) tricky assembly of various furniture items. But the iconic yellow and blue retail giant wasn't always a purveyor of storage and interior decor. It began in the early 1940s as a one-person operation selling imported products like pens and watches before branching out to furniture in 1948. The founder, Ingvar Kamprad, was just 17 years old in Småland, Sweden, when he registered IKEA, which today has total sales of over €45 billion internationally (that's over $51 million when converted to U.S. dollars). And the success of IKEA can perhaps be boiled down to Kamprad's belief that all people should have access to a better life, and the products that can help them get there, regardless of their finances.

Which brings us to IKEA's products. Over 10,000 product types and models are sold across stores (and online) at a time and bought during any number of the 900 million visits IKEA stores get annually. Its product ranges are functional and stylish while staying affordable, regardless of whether it's a spatula for the kitchen, sofa for the living room, or a bedroom set. Thanks to IKEA's broad range of product offerings, it has something for every situation, including a varying spectrum of kitchen gadgets and storage to help make mealtimes a lot easier to navigate. But with so many products it can be hard to tell which ones are worth the money and will do what they say they will. This is why we explored the kitchen organizational products that were among the favorites of consumers based on reviews from across the internet.