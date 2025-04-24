13 Best IKEA Storage Pieces For A More Organized Kitchen, According To Reviews
IKEA is synonymous with Swedish design excellence and (sometimes) tricky assembly of various furniture items. But the iconic yellow and blue retail giant wasn't always a purveyor of storage and interior decor. It began in the early 1940s as a one-person operation selling imported products like pens and watches before branching out to furniture in 1948. The founder, Ingvar Kamprad, was just 17 years old in Småland, Sweden, when he registered IKEA, which today has total sales of over €45 billion internationally (that's over $51 million when converted to U.S. dollars). And the success of IKEA can perhaps be boiled down to Kamprad's belief that all people should have access to a better life, and the products that can help them get there, regardless of their finances.
Which brings us to IKEA's products. Over 10,000 product types and models are sold across stores (and online) at a time and bought during any number of the 900 million visits IKEA stores get annually. Its product ranges are functional and stylish while staying affordable, regardless of whether it's a spatula for the kitchen, sofa for the living room, or a bedroom set. Thanks to IKEA's broad range of product offerings, it has something for every situation, including a varying spectrum of kitchen gadgets and storage to help make mealtimes a lot easier to navigate. But with so many products it can be hard to tell which ones are worth the money and will do what they say they will. This is why we explored the kitchen organizational products that were among the favorites of consumers based on reviews from across the internet.
1. TORNVIKEN Kitchen Island
IKEA has proven that functional pieces can also be aesthetically pleasing, like that of the TORNVIKEN kitchen island. It may not seem much like storage, but it's a product that's doing double duty. Since it's a free-standing kitchen island, you can move it wherever you need, but that mobility doesn't compromise its sturdiness. The thick oak countertop is already pre-treated, can stand the test of time, and can be sanded and retreated if needed in the future, which reviewers love.
The two bottom shelves also have that oak top and can hold a whole manner of pots, pans, cutting boards, you name it. Plus, for an extra-long island, you can place two TORNVIKEN next to one another for over 100 inches of countertop length. The opposite side has a cutout for high-top chairs, so kitchen time can be a social event. And the two colorways — gray/oak and off-white/oak — make it a visually versatile piece as well.
Purchase the TORNVIKEN kitchen island from IKEA for $399.99.
2. FÖRHÖJA Kitchen Cart
The common denominator of most IKEA products is their versatility. They can be placed in all manner of spots around your house, while remaining functional and highly useful. The same applies for the FÖRHÖJA, which is a kitchen cart, but it does so much more than that, according to reviewers. Two of the four legs have wheels for ease of movement without unsteadiness, and you'll continue to see double because it also features two shelves and two drawers.
What makes this such a useful piece is that the top of the cart can be for food preparation — like cutting, chopping, kneading — while the two drawers can house all manner of useful kitchen tools. (Think knives, zesters, and hand towels.) The two bottom shelves can store baking or cooking essentials like rolling pins and cast iron pans, or hold beautifully arranged jars of dry ingredients. If you're a baker, this is a great on-the-go baking station for preparation. Or, it can double as a wine storage rack, holding up to nine bottles on each shelf. Be sure to check the measurements, though, as the FÖRHÖJA only comes up to just over 35 inches in height, which could require bending for some people to use.
Purchase the FÖRHÖJA kitchen cart from IKEA for $149.99.
3. BEKVÄM Spice Rack
Finding a specific spice in a cabinet of unlabeled, stacked spice bottles can be an exhausting search that's easily remedied. That's where the spice rack comes in, and it doesn't have to mess up the look of your kitchen, either. Functional and decorative, the BEKVÄM spice rack clears up space on your counter and in your cabinets, while making it easy to find the things you need when you need them. It can even be used to display things like cookbooks, art, and any other knick-knacks you want around the kitchen.
Reviewers appreciate how straightforward the product is without any additional frills, though some did find the assembly to be on the trickier side. Its measurements may not seem large, but reviewers also found that they could put a great deal more on the racks than they initially thought. Since it's low-cost and easy to personalize with stains, multiple racks can be bought to fit a given need and kitchen vibe.
Purchase the BEKVÄM spice rack from IKEA for $6.99.
4. VARIERA Shelf Insert
What's inside a person's cabinet is for no one else to see — mostly because it's usually poorly stacked cups and plates or Tupperware without accompanying lids. The VARIERA shelf insert seeks to remedy that as a shelf insert that is strong enough to hold dishes and glassware, as well as slim enough to allow for lots of organization without getting in the way. There are multiple sizes, which makes it easy to stack VARIERA on top of one another to create the optimally spaced cabinet.
Reviewers appreciate how easy these are to clean — take a damp cloth to them whenever you need — and the practicality of the product. It's not an aesthetically designed piece, instead opting for function over form, but its clean white lines are hard to balk at when it creates simple organization. Be aware that some reviewers had a difficult time getting the provided screws to line up with the holes in the product, though that isn't a universal problem.
Purchase the VARIERA shelf insert from IKEA for $9.99.
5. KNOXHULT Base Cabinet
Kitchens should be all about practicality to ensure a smooth and seamless cooking experience. That may not always be possible, but a kitchen unit like the KNOXHULT can go a long way in providing space saving support. Reviewers love that, as a freestanding cabinet unit, the KNOXHULT can be configured to whatever existing layout you have and replaces the need for a separate countertop. The oak wood top is sturdy and stylish (and easy to clean), but the three drawers steal the show.
The top drawer is best for cutlery or other kitchen tools, while the two bottom drawers are great for pots and other bulkier items. The depth of the two bottom drawers is also a bonus for reviewers who note that taller items will fit well even with an awkward shape. Since the storage unit is slim at 15 inches wide, it can fit in tighter spots next to bulky appliances.
Purchase the KNOXHULT base cabinet from IKEA for $150.00.
6. RISATORP Storage Basket
Versatility in a product is an added bonus, and the RISATORP storage basket has it in spades. While we'll be talking about the RISATORP in the context of the kitchen, it can also provide storage in hallways, bathrooms, bedrooms, and more. Coming in four colors — black, green, pink, and white — the basket exists as a decorative display item that also can hold fruits, vegetables, or other kitchen items. The mesh basket base allows breathability that non-refrigerated produce may need, and reviewers love the basket's depth, making it easy to store lots of things at once.
The RISATORP can sit on the countertop, but some reviewers prefer it for pantry storage to give them more work space. Wherever you put it, the birch veneer handle makes it easy to move the basket around so you have all of your ingredients in one place. While many reviewers found it worth the cost, some noted it could be more affordable for what you get.
Purchase the RISATORP storage basket from IKEA for $12.99.
7. VARIERA Pot Lid Organizer
Pot lids end up everywhere but with the pot they belong to. That's why a product like the VARIERA pot lid organizer can be so helpful. It's a fairly basic design that can be customized depending on how many lids you have to organize, as you can pull on the organizer to lengthen or shorten as needed. It also doubles as an organizer for food container lids, baking sheets, cutting boards, or flat pans.
What reviewers love most about the organizer is that it can be used for more than just its original purpose. Some reviewers have used it as a dish drying rack, while others have used the rack to help during the sous vide cooking process or to make things easier when cooking up barbecue (just be sure to remove the plastic feet). Some reviewers even use it to keep their pets' food bowls together. The stainless steel material makes it sturdy and easy to clean, no matter what you use it for, and its slimline design means it can work well in drawers, cabinets, or on shelves.
Purchase the VARIERA pot lid organizer from IKEA for $7.99.
8. PÅLYCKE Clip-On Basket
No matter how well they're designed, kitchens never seem to have enough space, so sometimes you have to create it. That's where clip-on baskets come into play. The PÅLYCKE clip-on basket is easy to install and use for a less cluttered kitchen. The biggest benefit to this basket is that it requires no drilling, no holes, and no time at all to put up. The mounting clips are bendable thanks to their steel and powder coating, making them a fit for nearly every shelf they're affixed to.
These baskets can hold things like jams, spices, honey, bags of coffee, or dried beans. Their depth is just deep enough to be worth the price, without being so deep as to hide whatever item you place in the back. Reviewers find the product to be convenient overall and sturdier than competitors, though some criticize the size as not being ideal to their needs.
Purchase the PÅLYCKE clip-on basket from IKEA for $6.99.
9. KUNGSFORS S-Hook and Rail
If you've ever seen a restaurant kitchen, then you might've seen S-hooks hanging from rods on the wall with all manner of pots and pans hanging from them. It creates a striking display with all of the kitchenware to choose from and makes a chef's job easier when grabbing what they need. The same principle applies to the KUNGSFORS S-hooks, which allow you to free up necessary cabinet and drawer space. But the S-hooks won't work nearly as well without a rail, which is why the KUNGSFORS rail should be a tandem buy with the hooks.
Reviewers love how the rail holds the weight of kitchen items like coffee mugs and pots, while noting the versatility and usefulness of the hooks beyond kitchen use, such as to hang bathroom towels or for pet use. Beyond pots, the KUNGSFORS hooks and rail are perfect for hanging spatulas, cooking spoons, tongs, and more, especially if you get the 22-inch rail for an additional $4.
Purchase the KUNGSFORS S-hooks (5 pack) from IKEA for $4.00 and the 15.75-inch KUNGSFORS rail for $6.00.
10. VESKEN Cart
Some kitchens have odd nooks and crannies that don't serve a functional purpose. Thankfully, slimline-designed storage like the VESKEN cart can breathe new life into such spaces. Featuring a super slim design with just over 7 inches in depth, it can fit into tight spaces with ease, and it has wheels on all four legs to make moving around simple. The three-layered shelves have super high edges, so anything you place there — be it spices, cleaning supplies, or dry goods — won't run the risk of falling out.
Most reviewers love how lightweight it is and the low cost of the product, but there are a few considerations if you're going to buy one. Some reviewers aren't big fans of how narrow the shelves are, while others found the assembly to be a turn-off. If you do opt to buy the cart, it's another one that has many uses, as reviewers also have VESKEN carts for their bathrooms, studies, and garages.
Purchase the VESKEN cart from IKEA for $9.99.
11. STÖDJA Flatware Tray
Kitchen drawers can be dreaded places full of knick-knacks, measuring spoons, pencils, straws, and all manner of other one-off items. Drawer organizers like the STÖDJA flatware tray give a little structure and make it much easier to find what you need. One thing to keep in mind when buying any drawer organizer is to pay attention to the dimensions. The STÖDJA tray comes in two sizes: 11 inches by 20 inches and 14 inches by 20 inches. To prevent too tight of a squeeze, make sure the tray you choose is smaller than the interior dimensions of the drawer, and be aware of the lip on the tray, which can potentially catch on the sides of drawers.
When it comes to reviews, most reviewers especially love the price. The 11 inches by 20 inches option comes in at $2.99, and the larger size is an additional dollar. That means you can get multiple trays for the price of one from a competitor. But some reviewers found the polypropylene material to be incredibly flimsy, with it breaking in spots or cracking when bent slightly.
Purchase the STÖDJA flatware tray from IKEA for $2.99.
12. NÅLBLECKA Countertop Organizer
Countertop real estate can be precious, so why not organize vertically instead of horizontally? The NÅLBLECKA countertop organizer aims to do just that with two levels of storage. The bamboo wood is easy to clean and wears well, and the combination with the steel legs connecting the levels creates a stylish look. As an added bonus to the design, the sides of the storage levels aren't too high as to appear bulky but will prevent any items from falling over. It's great for items that need to be readily accessible, like oils or spices, with some reviewers using it for tea organization, while others use it to hold small produce.
The reviews are complimentary of the organizer's size and how it isn't too bulky but holds enough to be useful. Plus, most positive reviews note that the simplicity is the perfect design for what it's used for, and the aesthetic of the bamboo and black steel is a great addition to the kitchen.
Purchase the NÅLBLECKA countertop organizer from IKEA for $21.99.
13. KUNGSFORS Kitchen Cart
One of the most versatile pieces of furniture in a kitchen comes in the form of a kitchen cart, like the KUNGSFORS kitchen cart. The entire piece is made of stainless steel, so cleaning is an absolute breeze, and it won't rust if used in high heat or humid areas. It's also designed with function in mind. The cart can be a bar cart with multiple levels for glasses, mixers, liquor, shakers, and fresh herbs, or it can be a serving cart.
The options really are endless given that there are two shelves for storage, bars for S-hooks, wheels for mobility, and a top tray that can be removed for serving coffee or meals. Reviewers love the cart for its versatility, along with the clean lines and aesthetic that the stainless steel provides. As with some other IKEA products, several reviewers found the instructions and assembly rather difficult, but most had no issue.
Purchase the KUNGSFORS kitchen cart from IKEA for $179.99.
Methodology
When determining which IKEA kitchen products to include in this list, we focused on those that not only had positive reviews but a significant amount of them, especially in comparison to other products. We focused on the products that reviewers across sites like Google, Reddit, and IKEA's own website shared were worth the money and served their purpose well, with minimal issues. With any product, there will be individuals who didn't have a positive experience or had a difficult time assembling it, but the overall sentiment for those we included on the list needed to be positive. Consistency of reviews and performance was also a factor in determining what was considered one of the "best" kitchen organization products that IKEA has to offer. And while we didn't specifically choose items based on their price alone, many on the list are on par or cheaper than some other brands' versions of a similar product.