The Affordable Ikea Storage Find That Keeps Produce Fresh And Organized
Why is it so easy for fruits and veggies to disappear deep into the depths of the fridge, only for them to turn up after they're rotten and slimy? We've all been there. That's why it's worth taking a look at Ikea's storage solutions for fruits, veggies, and other items that need to stay fresh. They may be what it takes to declutter and organize your fridge once and for all.
The KLIPPKAKTUS storage baskets are designed to fit on the shelf of your fridge. Because they're clear, it's easy to see what's inside. And since too much moisture can be a fruit and veggie killer, the bins have ventilation holes that allow air to flow through, helping to keep food fresher. The boxes come in a set of three stackable clear containers that fit in your fridge door, which allows you to take advantage of the vertical space that's usually wasted. The KLIPPKAKTUS line of clear fridge storage boxes is available in other stackable sizes, as well as a clear lazy Susan, all of which are under $10. And if the containers get filthy? Just toss them in the dishwasher. Customers generally give the line good reviews, with some even finding other uses for the boxes like organizing cosmetics, pantry items, and medicine cabinet supplies.
Other ways to organize your fridge
There are numerous creative ways to organize your fridge. By filling your fridge with baskets or bins in various sizes, such as those included in the Pomeat 10 Pack Fridge Organizer, you can keep different types of fruits and veggies and other snack foods separated from one another with each in its own container. You can also consider keeping produce in small colanders that drain, like Freshmage's set of four airtight fruit storage containers with removable colanders. That way, you can rinse off your fruit and veggies and then pop them directly in the fridge, ready to be eaten at any time.
When storing fruits and veggies, keep in mind what should actually go on the counter and what should go in the fridge and where — this will help all your produce last much longer. For example, bananas and tomatoes do best on the counter. If you're wondering whether to store avocados at room temperature or in the fridge, they should ripen on the counter first (same with mangos). Apples, berries, and citrus fruits do best in the fridge, and most veggies, including carrots, cruciferous veggies, and leafy greens do best in a crisper drawer, or a storage container that allows higher humidity.