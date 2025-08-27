The Affordable Ikea Storage Find That Keeps Produce Fresh And Organized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why is it so easy for fruits and veggies to disappear deep into the depths of the fridge, only for them to turn up after they're rotten and slimy? We've all been there. That's why it's worth taking a look at Ikea's storage solutions for fruits, veggies, and other items that need to stay fresh. They may be what it takes to declutter and organize your fridge once and for all.

The KLIPPKAKTUS storage baskets are designed to fit on the shelf of your fridge. Because they're clear, it's easy to see what's inside. And since too much moisture can be a fruit and veggie killer, the bins have ventilation holes that allow air to flow through, helping to keep food fresher. The boxes come in a set of three stackable clear containers that fit in your fridge door, which allows you to take advantage of the vertical space that's usually wasted. The KLIPPKAKTUS line of clear fridge storage boxes is available in other stackable sizes, as well as a clear lazy Susan, all of which are under $10. And if the containers get filthy? Just toss them in the dishwasher. Customers generally give the line good reviews, with some even finding other uses for the boxes like organizing cosmetics, pantry items, and medicine cabinet supplies.