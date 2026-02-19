Here's Why Ikea's Prices Are So Cheap

Whether it's building a new kitchen or just buying a few utensils, shopping at Ikea can feel like a mystifyingly good deal, with no shortage of affordable kitchen essentials to snag for $5 or less. So, how does the Swedish furniture giant manage to offer, what are considered, affordable prices for well-designed products that do the job (even though they may not be built for decades of use)?

It comes down to a few factors. First is Ikea's flat-pack design, referring to the way its furniture is stored in compact boxes that you have to assemble at home. This means Ikea's products take up less space, so you can transport or store more in a confined space. The savings from this method stack up when a company operates thousands of stores and ships millions of products. And as previously mentioned, flat packing means you have to assemble Ikea's furniture yourself. This also saves some dough as the company doesn't need to pay workers in factories or stores to do this, outsourcing it to consumers at home instead.

Then there's Ikea's focus on "democratic design," where designers are pushed to create simple yet functional accessories and furniture by skipping frilly flourishes (think about it: Can you recall an ornate piece of Ikea furniture?). This way, products can be made efficiently, relying on standardized components that repeat across different furniture items. Plus, as a huge company, it also benefits from economies of scale, so it can negotiate lower prices for raw materials.