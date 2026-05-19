One might reasonably assume that sparkling water is the world's second most basic beverage, next to still water. But one would be woefully wrong. Sparkling water brands can be so disparate that one person's beloved La Croix absolutely inflames the next bubble devotee. Even a single brand's individual offerings can run the gamut from delightful to frightful. So Chowhound cracked open many, many cold ones to rank 15 Waterloo sparkling water flavors from worst to best. And its unique raspberry nectarine variety took our top spot.

The first thing you notice about Waterloo's raspberry nectarine option is how uncommon the combination is versus the pretty typical citrus infusions that you're probably more used to seeing. And it sure works! The premium fruit flavors actually tasted like the source ingredients depicted on the label; they mingled in an ideal balance, and the botanical novelty is just not something that you see from other H2O carbonators. While some came close, no other Waterloo sparkling water formula could beat the raspberry nectarine combo. There were also a few others that you'd just be better off leaving at the store.