Set Up Your Grill This Way For More Consistent Temperatures And Added Safety

Grilling season might be the best time of year — you can skip overheating the house with the oven on a summer day and instead give yourself a good reason to be outside. With that said, you have to keep safety in mind. When positioning your outdoor grill, it's best to place it in an area that can protect it from the wind. If the grill is easily moveable, shift it based on the wind direction that day. If you don't keep the wind in mind, you could risk a safety hazard or uneven cooking if a gust comes out of nowhere.

Gas and charcoal grills can both be impacted by wind; a strong gust can easily dim or blow out the flames, leading to uneven cooking. And, worse, if a gas burner blows out while the gas is still lit, it can emit dangerous levels of unburned gas. This is especially concerning in an area that isn't well-ventilated, such as inside a home, but it's no good to breathe that in while outside, either. To avoid problems, set up your grill so the wind blows perpendicular to the gas flowing through the grill, not parallel; this will help minimize the ability for a gust of wind to blow out the gas flow. The less air flow, the more even cooking and lower safety risk, so if you have an outdoor area that's covered or more protected, put the grill in that area.