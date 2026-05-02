3 Reasons To Use A Charcoal Grill Over Gas This BBQ Season

If you're a grilling beginner, it's fair to question the difference between a gas and charcoal grill. When it comes to the best barbecued meats, your grill has a whole lot to do with it — texture, flavor, and sear are all impacted by the type of grill you use. For the best results in all three of these categories, skip the gas grill and opt to cook those meats and veggies over charcoal this summer.

While there are ways to get that melt-in-your-mouth texture from either grill, the flavor from a gas grill doesn't quite cut it. And when you picture that perfect sear, we'll let you in on a secret: You'll want to use charcoal. Another main difference between the two comes down to cost, with charcoal edging out gas up front. Of course, the final decision depends on personal preference, how often you use your grill, and what level of convenience you're looking for (spoiler alert: Gas grills win on convenience), but there are a handful of reasons why you should opt for a charcoal grill for this summer's best barbecue experience.