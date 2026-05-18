This Is Actually What Happens At In-N-Out University

The legend of In-N-Out stretches far and wide. The burgers are nothing short of mouthwatering, and the simple selection of food is all a true burger lover needs for a good meal (though In-N-Out has a great secret menu you can hack). But In-N-Out's employees don't just show up and produce fast food greatness out of thin air. One fact about In-N-Out is that its employees are led by management teams that are dedicated and well-trained at the company's very own university. First established in 1984 in Baldwin Park, California, In-N-Out University is where the company trains its new managers on its standards and practices so that each location is run with the consistency that customers have come to expect from the chain.

According to Redditors in r/innout, while participating in the "INO University" training program, students attend classes on topics such as employee scheduling and working with difficult employees (and customers), along with business and finance skills. The overall mission of In-N-Out (providing quality food and customer service), is also reinforced as part of this process so managers can model and promote the goals of the company.

In-N-Out's massive success and cult-like following are proof that the company university is doing a great job. According to data from location analytics platform Placer.ai (via QSR Magazine), in 2022 In-N-Out averaged nearly 700,000 customers per store. That's a whopping number when you compare it to the industry average for the same year of only 121,000 customers per store for other chains.