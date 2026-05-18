The Old-School Chicago Restaurant That Got Guy Fieri To Enjoy One Of His Least Favorite Foods

Lots of people have aversions to certain foods. Even Guy Fieri eschews eating eggs for breakfast (or any other time of the day) — he's famously hated them since he was a kid. But if any city could change his mind, it's the celebrity chef's favorite one to film "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in: Chicago. That's right, one old-school Windy City restaurant made a dish so good that Fieri not only ate eggs, but actually enjoyed them.

During an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri stopped by Vito & Nick's — one of the best tavern-style restaurants in Chicago – for a taste of some of the city's best thin-crust pizza. But when he saddled up next to owner Rose George to make one of her family's long-beloved pies, you could tell by the look on his face that he wasn't too pleased with what they'd be cooking: Breakfast Pizza.

Fieri watched in obvious discomfort as George cracked four raw eggs atop the yet-to-be-cooked pizza. And when she asked him to help by sprinkling pepperoni on top of it, he strategically (and comically) used them to cover up all the eggs so they could no longer be seen. However, when the time finally arrived to taste-test the pizza, and Fieri hesitantly took a bite, hell must've frozen over because he actually liked it. According to the chef and host, this specific pizza is the only way to eat eggs if you don't typically like them.