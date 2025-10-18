Guy Fieri's Favorite Midwest City For Filming Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri may have picked his favorite city for filming his long running Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" — and it's Chicago. In an interview with food bloggers Snacking Sisters, he explained why the city so often transports him to the mythical land of Flavortown.

"Chicago to me is a big little city," he said. "It's easy to get around. There's a lot of culture, there's a lot of history ... I don't know, there's just something about it." (In the name of transparency, the sisters actually ask Fieri's favorite state for filming, to which he responds that Chicago is "one of his favorites" — so first, it seems he has multiple favorite locations. Plus, although they asked him about states, it doesn't seem that he meant to say Illinois, as his response only focuses on that city.)

Elsewhere, Fieri has also discussed his love for Chicago, dubbing its friendly vibe and variety of cuisines as key reasons why the city has plenty of representation on his list of favorite Midwest restaurants. Take a look at a list of the nearly 40 Chicago restaurants the series has visited over close to two decades, and it's clear that Fieri goes well beyond stereotypes like deep-dish pizza and Italian beef. Some of the cuisines he's sampled in the city include Costa Rican, Cuban, Korean, Belgian, and Chinese barbecue. And while Italian and Italian-American spots definitely get plenty of representation, Fieri still looks for variety, for example, visiting South Side spot Vito & Nick's for Chicago's lesser-known thin crust style of pizza.