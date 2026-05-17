Your Next Rum May Be Additive-Free (And Why It Matters)

With the surprisingly fast rise in additive-free tequila that has shaken up the industry, another spirit may be primed for its own reevaluation of additives and transparency. The rum industry is rife with the use of additives — ingredients added after a rum has already developed its natural flavor through the distillation process. And producers, depending on the country of origin and amount used, aren't required to disclose this fact. Among the most common additives are sweeteners, flavorings, and caramel color, for consistency. We're not talking about flavored or spiced rums, which by their very nature have added ingredients post-distillation.

But some issues may stand in the way of additive-free rum gaining traction as tequila has done, according to the rum industry experts Chowhound spoke with. Among these are the vast differences between tequila and rum. Unlike tequila, which comes from Mexico and has a denomination of origin that specifies how the spirit can be produced, the rum industry is sprawled across the globe, with each country, in general, having very different standards.

"Rum does not have a denomination of origin, meaning that it can be produced anywhere in the world, using practically any type of process, and it can still be considered as rum," Eduardo Bacardi, director of sales and marketing for Ron del Barrilito, Puerto Rico's oldest rum maker, told Chowhound. Because of this, there can be a lack of transparency that may lead consumers to be skeptical of rum, he said.