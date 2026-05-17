This Is The One Cookie You Shouldn't Bake On Parchment Paper By Any Means

Make no mistake; parchment paper is a marvelous invention that has been saving bakers from burned and wasted batches of cookies stuck to pans since the 1800s. But if you think it'll help you with all cookie batches, you'd be wrong. There's one type of cookie in particular that you should absolutely never bake on parchment paper: the German Spritz cookie. If they sound unfamiliar, there's a good chance you've either tasted or spotted Spritz cookies out in the wild and not even realized it. These buttery-sweet, crumbly cookies are especially prevalent around holidays like Christmas. They're also considered some of the easiest cookies for beginners to make.

Known as spritzgebäck in German, Spritz cookies can be set into a wide variety of cool shapes thanks to the "spritzing" or dough squirting process (the name actually comes from the German word, "spritzen," which literally means "to squirt"). This is where the dough is forced through a piping bag or cookie press, an old-school baking tool that carves the dough into a special design. The dough needs to be sticky to hold its design, but, as many home bakers have found out the hard way, this can make it too sticky to actually stay put on parchment paper. So, unless you enjoy wasting time trying to wrangle sticky dough and leaving a good chunk of it wasted on your baking tools, skipping the parchment paper altogether is a must for your next batch of Spritz cookies, especially since it can even interfere with the baking process itself.