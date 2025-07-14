The Old-School Baking Tool That Ensures A Batch Of Cookies Is Identical
With every decade comes a resurgence of trends we thought were long laid to rest. Thanks to a surge of digital minimalism, people are using dumb phones (aka non-smartphones), iPods, and other vintage technology more frequently. It makes total sense that this same sentiment would translate to unique kitchen accessories as well. The cookie press, or cookie gun as some anecdotally call it, is used to push out identically-sized and shaped cookies from a cylindrical mechanism at the base through a small decorative metal plate. This is where the shape comes from, with many presses including options for different designs (you can buy them as external accessories to swap out when you're making these sweet treats at home too). Take OXO's cookie press set, for instance, which comes with 12 classic designs.
Trying a spritz recipe for the first time may be daunting but they're actually among some of the easiest cookies to bake, and once you get the hang of the process, you'll be enjoying your own in no time. The cookie dough is placed inside the cylinder and then pressed through a mechanism that uses force to shape the cookies as they appear directly onto the baking sheet. The dough is relatively simple, consisting minimally of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs. Other common solid ingredients like chocolate chips are left out as they would get stuck, disrupting the intricate shapes. Though, for those who relish the opportunity to customize their recipes, you can still add ingredients like pumpkin, cream cheese, and cocoa powder, for more flavor.
Intricate shapes in an instant
Cookie presses gradually started to become more common in the 1930s and 1940s. Though popular all year round, they were a holiday staple at Christmastime due to the production of festive-themed accessories that go along with this delightfully old-school baking tool. Spritz cookies get their name from German verb "spritzen," which means "to squirt." In order to effectively squeeze out of the press and set properly on the cookie sheet, you need a somewhat softer, tackier base. It's worth noting that this type of dough is intentionally more pliable than standard cookie dough, which is also why it's not recommended to chill the dough before.
Though previously regarded as something that's relegated to the back of your grandma's cabinet of baking tricks, this press has caught a second wind as an easy, low-maintenance, and reliably consistent way to make cookies. The reimagination of trends like the use of otherwise disused products from a simpler time comes down to their nostalgic feel. That said, the cookie press is not the only surprisingly useful baking tool you need in the kitchen.
This kitchen essential's resurgence also prompts a bit of intrigue around other vintage dessert fads that are similarly likely to have a comeback. For those who've never used a cookie press, now's the time to try. They make the sweetest decorative treats with very little effort, perfect for Santa's plate of cookies at Christmas, or a little pre-bedtime treat to go with your tea.