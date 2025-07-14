The Old-School Baking Tool That Ensures A Batch Of Cookies Is Identical

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With every decade comes a resurgence of trends we thought were long laid to rest. Thanks to a surge of digital minimalism, people are using dumb phones (aka non-smartphones), iPods, and other vintage technology more frequently. It makes total sense that this same sentiment would translate to unique kitchen accessories as well. The cookie press, or cookie gun as some anecdotally call it, is used to push out identically-sized and shaped cookies from a cylindrical mechanism at the base through a small decorative metal plate. This is where the shape comes from, with many presses including options for different designs (you can buy them as external accessories to swap out when you're making these sweet treats at home too). Take OXO's cookie press set, for instance, which comes with 12 classic designs.

Trying a spritz recipe for the first time may be daunting but they're actually among some of the easiest cookies to bake, and once you get the hang of the process, you'll be enjoying your own in no time. The cookie dough is placed inside the cylinder and then pressed through a mechanism that uses force to shape the cookies as they appear directly onto the baking sheet. The dough is relatively simple, consisting minimally of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs. Other common solid ingredients like chocolate chips are left out as they would get stuck, disrupting the intricate shapes. Though, for those who relish the opportunity to customize their recipes, you can still add ingredients like pumpkin, cream cheese, and cocoa powder, for more flavor.