You Think You Don't Need To Chill Cookie Dough, But Here's Why You Do

It's more efficient to use room temperature, rather than cold, butter for your cookies, as it blends more easily with sugar, flour, and all the other ingredients. Using room-temperature butter will give your dough an even, airy consistency that will produce uniform cookies. While some malleability is required for the butter to blend into the cookie dough, too much softness is not ideal. If your butter is flat-out melted or too warm, it can cause the cookies to spread out too much as they bake, in turn creating a crispy, uneven texture rather than a soft, chewy consistency. Allowing your dough to cool for a few hours will cause your butter to harden and then slowly melt as your cookies bake. Not only will you be rewarded with round cookies that hold their shape, but they'll also maintain a perfectly soft, chewy texture.

After all, a perfectly baked cookie is simply on another level. The ideal cookie is soft but never cakey in its texture and perfectly able to hold its shape. To achieve a perfectly structured and chewy cookie, you should most definitely pop it in the refrigerator before baking. You should place your dough in the fridge for 30 minutes at the very least. However, if you really want your cookies to hold their shape, a few hours is best, as it will allow your butter to fully re-solidify, preventing unnecessary spreading.