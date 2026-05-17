Protect Your Tomatoes From Heat Waves With This Simple Tip

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There's nothing like fresh tomatoes right off the vine, but if you want a fruitful harvest this summer, you'll grow tomatoes more easily using this tip: cover them up when the temps start rocketing. Tomatoes do thrive in the sun, but when temperatures start climbing above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, adding shade with a shade cloth – such as the JOJOLEE 40% Sun Shade Cloth – during the hottest part of the day can lower the temperature beating down on plants by as much as 10 degrees. You generally don't want the cloth to block more than about 50% of sunlight, so keep that in mind when shopping for the right one for you. (Most shade cloths on the market will specify what percentage of sunlight they block on the packaging.)

One thing to be careful of when using a shade cloth is trapping the heat in instead of lowering it, so be sure not to wrap the it too tightly around the tomatoes. Make sure that there's some space between the cloth and the plants, and that there are openings on the ends for airflow. You can also try attaching the cloth to a frame, like the Garden Hoops Grow Tunnel, using clothes pins or clips. Be sure to focus on providing shade during only the hottest hours of the day and then uncovering so the tomatoes can get sun the rest of the time.