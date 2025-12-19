A Sneaky Reason Your Tomatoes Aren't Thriving And How To Fix It

If you're new to gardening, chances are tomatoes will be among the first crops you'll decide to plant. But even cherry tomatoes, a common first choice and one of the easiest tomato varieties for beginners to grow, can be surprisingly sensitive. Hence, if your plant isn't thriving as expected, it may help to understand how tomato types differ, and whether they're determinate or indeterminate. While determinate tomatoes, also known as bush varieties, remain compact and produce their fruit typically within a few weeks, indeterminate ones grow taller and continue producing throughout the entire season.

Maksim Kazakou, resident botany expert at Plantum, an app that helps users identify plants and improve plant care, revealed in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound that one of the biggest mistakes gardeners make is treating determinate and indeterminate tomatoes the same, especially when it comes to pruning. "Determinate and indeterminate tomatoes require different growing techniques," Kazakou told Chowhound, and added that sucker removal is crucial for indeterminate cultivars to improve their airflow and increase fruit size. "In contrast, determinate cultivars need suckers to produce higher yields," he continued.

Kazakou emphasized that removing all the suckers from a determinate tomato plant leaves only a few fruit clusters on the main stem and reduces the plant's yield. "However, if you don't remove suckers of an indeterminate tomato, the shrub will become dense, which will result in smaller, unripe fruits and a higher risk of disease," Kazakou elaborated. He added that indeterminate cultivars need greenhouses that are taller since they keep growing upward throughout the season, and they also need strong support. "In low greenhouses, indeterminate plants won't have enough space for growth," he said.