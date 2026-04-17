New To Gardening? Grow Tomatoes Easier Using This Tip
Summer is just around the corner. And while many are already planning their next summer trip, others are looking forward to picking ripe tomatoes fresh from their garden. In case you're just getting into gardening, you might be wondering where to start. You've likely heard that late afternoon through early evening is the best time of the day to plant tomatoes, and discovered that baking soda is your answer to getting the sweetest, juiciest home-grown tomatoes ever. But now the bigger question is: Where and how should you plant them?
In an exclusive talk Juan Anciso, a vegetable specialist and professor at Texas A&M University's (TAMU) department of horticulture, revealed that gardening newbies are better off starting with pots rather than planting tomatoes straight in the soil. "You can grow tomatoes in the ground or raised beds or in pots and be successful using any method," Juan Anciso told Chowhound. "First time gardeners can begin in pots, then move up to raised beds and in the soil/ground."
Starting your tomato plants in pots (or containers) ensures better control over the soil, environmental factors (such as sunlight), water, and even potential pests. In addition, the pots can be easily moved around as needed. They also take up less space. Anciso, who also works at the university's AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Weslaco, noted that preparing soil or raised beds can take time, which is why pots are ideal for beginners. "After that first experience they can graduate to the soil environment," Anciso said.
Switch to raised beds or the ground only when ready
According to Juan Anciso, pots make it easier for gardeners to dodge the usual issues tied to planting in the ground, such as for instance, this common tomato pruning mistake that can ruin your harvest. "It helps them avoid gardening failures that can be costly when doing a soil garden," he pointed out. "[It's] much easier to achieve success in a pot first at least in learning to grow and the growth patterns of the vegetables."
That said, it's not like pots or containers automatically prevent mistakes from happening. They might still occur. In fact, gardening novices often struggle with tomatoes' watering needs. Potted tomatoes require daily watering to thrive. In certain cases, it may be necessary to water them twice a day, particularly in high heat or when using undersized pots, yet another frequent mistake. The reason for this is that smaller pots lose moisture quickly, heat up faster, and don't provide enough nutrients for proper fruit development. Selecting the wrong location is yet another issue. And so is choosing the wrong type of tomato. Cherry tomatoes are the easiest tomato variety for beginners to grow.
Once beginners overcome these challenges, they can transition to raised beds or in-ground planting — but only if they feel confident, according to Anciso. "Once they feel comfortable that they can grow the plants successfully in the pot, then they can invest more time and money in expanding into a raised bed or in-ground planting," he concluded.