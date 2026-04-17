New To Gardening? Grow Tomatoes Easier Using This Tip

Summer is just around the corner. And while many are already planning their next summer trip, others are looking forward to picking ripe tomatoes fresh from their garden. In case you're just getting into gardening, you might be wondering where to start. You've likely heard that late afternoon through early evening is the best time of the day to plant tomatoes, and discovered that baking soda is your answer to getting the sweetest, juiciest home-grown tomatoes ever. But now the bigger question is: Where and how should you plant them?

In an exclusive talk Juan Anciso, a vegetable specialist and professor at Texas A&M University's (TAMU) department of horticulture, revealed that gardening newbies are better off starting with pots rather than planting tomatoes straight in the soil. "You can grow tomatoes in the ground or raised beds or in pots and be successful using any method," Juan Anciso told Chowhound. "First time gardeners can begin in pots, then move up to raised beds and in the soil/ground."

Starting your tomato plants in pots (or containers) ensures better control over the soil, environmental factors (such as sunlight), water, and even potential pests. In addition, the pots can be easily moved around as needed. They also take up less space. Anciso, who also works at the university's AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Weslaco, noted that preparing soil or raised beds can take time, which is why pots are ideal for beginners. "After that first experience they can graduate to the soil environment," Anciso said.