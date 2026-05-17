The Popular Costco Kirkland Signature Breakfast Item That Almost Didn't Get Made

When one muses on life's might-have-beens, imaginations tend to drift toward matters of the heart and other wistful twists of fate. Not breakfast sandwiches. But Costco CEO Ron Vachris might see things differently. He told The Wall Street Journal in a 2025 video interview that he initially passed on the warehouse store's iconic Kirkland Signature bacon, egg and cheese. Vachris has the final word on whether any Kirkland item makes it to Costco's shelves, he said. His dismissals are infrequent, but the BEC was among the few foodstuffs that were nearly not to be. Vachris felt that the frozen good's quantity of bacon was just too skimpy to bear the warehouse's signature name.

Vachris initially felt that Costco's private label bacon, egg, and cheese failed to surpass a national competitor's to a meaningful enough degree, he told the Journal. Only when the amount of meat was increased, he said, did he approve the breakfast sandwich beloved by so many today. "Lo and behold the buyer was able to go back, partner with the supplier, [and] we were able to put 40% more protein in the item, maintain our price, and now the item is doing great," Vachris noted, detailing a little look at how the sausage, or BEC, as it were, really gets made.