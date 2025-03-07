The Store-Bought Breakfast Sandwich You Should Be Getting At Costco

Breakfast sandwiches are the hero of hectic mornings. Whether you're running out the door, frantically assembling lunches for the day, or grabbing a snack to eat in the car, you can have a portable, satisfying, protein-rich meal ready in less than five minutes. Breakfast sandwiches are so convenient, tasty, and popular that most national grocery chains carry their own versions, in addition to other well-known brands like Jimmy Dean and Red's. Costco, the wholesale retailer at the heart of many a home's shopping routine, is no different. But when you're buying in bulk, you want to make sure you're buying the best breakfast sandwich to enjoy again and again. Chowhound is here to help. In our ranking of Costco's best frozen breakfast items, we found that the retailer's own Kirkland Signature brand breakfast sandwich was top notch both in terms of convenience in storage and prep but also in flavor.

The Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwich comes in eight-count boxes, enough to get you through the week. Each sandwich includes cage-free eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and a slice of cheddar cheese, all sandwiched between a buttery, spiral-shaped croissant. This sandwich earned high marks for its light and airy taste yet satiating heft, which will keep you full and energized throughout the morning. Even better, the shape of the sandwich makes it unlikely to fall apart no matter how much of a rush you're in. Overall, this Costco sandwich is not only one of the best versions of its kind, but one of the best breakfasts you can buy when shopping at Costco, full stop.