The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Food Costco Shoppers Say Has Gone Downhill

Costco's in-house brand Kirkland Signature is known for making generally high quality, well-priced food and drink products. While many of these items are big hits with warehouse members, not all of them are winners. For example, we think you should avoid buying Costco's Kirkland Signature salmon, and there's a Costco Kirkland Signature soup you may want to skip, too. Another unfortunate addition to the list of subpar items is the Kirkland frozen breakfast sandwiches. While we once thought this was a store-bought breakfast sandwich you should be getting at Costco, it has since gone downhill, according to some customers.

Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwiches consist of eight frozen and individually wrapped sandwiches made with applewood smoked bacon, egg (cage-free), and cheese, on a spiral butter croissant. The sandwiches are fully cooked, making them a quick breakfast for busy mornings. The preferred method of heating is in the air fryer (four to six minutes from frozen), but they can also be microwaved (75 seconds on high).

That being said, while they sound tasty and convenient, Costco's breakfast sandwiches have allegedly undergone some unfortunate shrinkflation in the past several months. Find out what some Costco shoppers have to say about the sandwiches and make up your own mind if they are still worth buying.