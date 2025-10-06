The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Food Costco Shoppers Say Has Gone Downhill
Costco's in-house brand Kirkland Signature is known for making generally high quality, well-priced food and drink products. While many of these items are big hits with warehouse members, not all of them are winners. For example, we think you should avoid buying Costco's Kirkland Signature salmon, and there's a Costco Kirkland Signature soup you may want to skip, too. Another unfortunate addition to the list of subpar items is the Kirkland frozen breakfast sandwiches. While we once thought this was a store-bought breakfast sandwich you should be getting at Costco, it has since gone downhill, according to some customers.
Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwiches consist of eight frozen and individually wrapped sandwiches made with applewood smoked bacon, egg (cage-free), and cheese, on a spiral butter croissant. The sandwiches are fully cooked, making them a quick breakfast for busy mornings. The preferred method of heating is in the air fryer (four to six minutes from frozen), but they can also be microwaved (75 seconds on high).
That being said, while they sound tasty and convenient, Costco's breakfast sandwiches have allegedly undergone some unfortunate shrinkflation in the past several months. Find out what some Costco shoppers have to say about the sandwiches and make up your own mind if they are still worth buying.
Less bacon = unhappy customers
The biggest complaint that Costco shoppers on Reddit have about the Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwiches is that the bacon has been significantly reduced. There are also complaints of the sandwich being smaller overall. The original poster of the Reddit thread said, "Instead of the little pile of bacon, you get this thin little sheet of bacon. The sandwich is smaller, so small that my air fryer now blows the two halves around." While another wrote, "the bacon is about 20 percent of what you used to get." The shrinking amount of bacon is likely not just imagined, considering the fact that the cost of bacon has soared in 2025. Besides the bacon on the breakfast sandwiches, the quality of Costco's bacon in general has gone down, according to shoppers.
Still, others haven noticed differences between individual sandwiches or boxes, with some having decent piles of bacon while others have thin ingredients that barely fill the croissant. Besides the inconsistency in the amount of bacon per sandwich, the high price of this item is also a point of contention among shoppers. While it might be worth the convenience for some, for others it's simply too pricey and making their own is a better option. The cost online via Costco Same-Day Delivery is $18.72 for one box, however, prices are typically less in the warehouse and may change based on location. Regardless, the sandwiches aren't cheap. For comparison, a box of eight Jimmy Dean's croissant, bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches cost $11.46 at Walmart (price may vary per location).