12 Boomer Restaurant Habits That Are Hard To Ignore

I grew up with boomer parents, born in 1952 and 1959, respectively, so I've come to realize a lot of the stark cultural differences between my generation, Gen Z, and theirs. As a whole, boomers have a strong connection to family values, hard work, and frugal living (while also balancing consumerism). These values don't just affect big-picture perspectives on how they see the world and what they want from life; they also influence more everyday behaviors, like how and why they choose to dine at restaurants and what they expect from those experiences.

I thought that living with boomers all my life was a good enough example of the disparities between my generation and my parents — and then I started working in restaurants, both as a back-of-house and front-of-house staff member. I worked at an upscale pizza restaurant (like, $25 to $30 a pie — no cheap Domino's pizza here) that attracted as many older diners as younger, college-aged folks. And the difference between these two generations in terms of how they interact with staff, one another, and the space itself was like night and day. The restaurant interactions I've clocked or been personally involved in while working in the food industry, as well as my own experiences eating at restaurants with boomer parents, made me wonder: Where do these dining habits actually stem from, and how are they impacted by values, accessibility (or lack thereof), and other similar considerations? As such, I've curated a list of some of the most common boomer restaurant habits I've noticed — and how they set them apart from other generations — as well as ponderings about where they come from.