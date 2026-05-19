The Best Low-Calorie Trader Joe's Snack For Summer
Summer is a time for great food. It's the season of baked beans, hot dogs, barbecue ribs sticky in a brown sugar glaze, and oh so many mayo-based salads. And we love it. But sometimes it can be nice to snack on the lighter side of things. However, in the season of chips and poolside pizzas, it can feel nigh on impossible to find a low-calorie nibble. Luckily, Trader Joe's, the tiki-themed grocery chain known for its many creative (and mostly delicious) snacks, has just the thing to fill the bill.
We're talking about Trader Joe's Crispy Dried Watermelon. It is the ultimate summer fruit, dried into chip-shaped wedges. It's sweet, snappy, and clocks in at 150 calories for a whole bag. Each bag only weighs 1.41 ounces, but each chip is super light, so you still get plenty of crispy watermelon goodness. Plus, it comes in a convenient, resealable bag that makes it perfect for popping in your pool bag and snacking on throughout the day. As of May 2026, each bag costs $2.99. And you might want to go ahead and snap up a bag or two, as this treat is a seasonal item.
More ways to eat Trader Joe's crispy dried watermelon
While you can absolutely enjoy these snappy watermelon crisps all on their own, there are a few ways to further enhance your snacking experience. For starters, you can use them as a topper for a lovely summer salad made with fresh watermelon and feta cheese. You can add further contrast between the fresh and dry watermelon by coating your crisps in spicy, salty Tajín. Simply add a few sprinkles of tajin to your bag of watermelon, then seal and shake. To help it adhere, add a squeeze of lime juice to your crisps before coating.
You can also use these crisps to scoop various dips, such as mango salsa or cottage cheese for more protein. If you feel like adding a tangy, spicy twist, top cottage cheese with chamoy, a savory, fruit-based sauce that's often eaten with fresh watermelon in Mexico. Alternatively, you could drizzle balsamic glaze on your cottage cheese and a few sprigs of mint for freshness. Cottage cheese is dynamic enough to customize with lots of mix-ins, so there are many ways in which to pair it with your dried fruit chips. Or, you can make a snack bag filled with watermelon crisps and other Trader Joe's dried fruit selections, such as mango and pineapple.