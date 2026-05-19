The Best Low-Calorie Trader Joe's Snack For Summer

Summer is a time for great food. It's the season of baked beans, hot dogs, barbecue ribs sticky in a brown sugar glaze, and oh so many mayo-based salads. And we love it. But sometimes it can be nice to snack on the lighter side of things. However, in the season of chips and poolside pizzas, it can feel nigh on impossible to find a low-calorie nibble. Luckily, Trader Joe's, the tiki-themed grocery chain known for its many creative (and mostly delicious) snacks, has just the thing to fill the bill.

We're talking about Trader Joe's Crispy Dried Watermelon. It is the ultimate summer fruit, dried into chip-shaped wedges. It's sweet, snappy, and clocks in at 150 calories for a whole bag. Each bag only weighs 1.41 ounces, but each chip is super light, so you still get plenty of crispy watermelon goodness. Plus, it comes in a convenient, resealable bag that makes it perfect for popping in your pool bag and snacking on throughout the day. As of May 2026, each bag costs $2.99. And you might want to go ahead and snap up a bag or two, as this treat is a seasonal item.