One Cup Of This Sweet And Savory Sauce Takes Roasted Carrots To New Heights

Whether you're on a quest to pack more veggies into your diet or looking for a mouthwatering meat alternative to throw on the grill for your vegan friends, carrots are probably the answer you're looking for. Jam packed with vitamins and fiber, these beautiful orange tubers are earthy and a little sweet. This makes them a decent stand-in for hot dogs or pulled pork or chicken, especially oven roasted glazed carrots draped in butter and seasonings, or (even better) barbecue sauce.

The reason carrots and barbecue sauce go so well together is that carrots can easily skew either savory or sweet; consider classic carrot cake cupcakes with caramelized walnuts versus swapping carrots for potatoes when making homemade fries. Barbecue sauce also usually has both savory and sweet elements, such as brown mustard, aromatic Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke mingled with tangy tomato paste and rich brown sugar. Considered this way, draping roasted carrots in zesty barbecue sauce just makes sense.

Slow roasted in sticky, spicy, tangy barbecue sauce, carrots become velvety and tender, absorbing all that gorgeous flavor. The heat also caramelizes both carrots' natural sugars and the sauce's added sugars, and transforms the veg's earthiness into a slightly meaty flavor that's only enhanced by the seasonings in your favorite three-ingredient homemade barbecue sauce. You can even make this dish right on the grill alongside meat-forward options by setting a cast iron skillet on the grates, which will infuse the carrots with tons of smoky flavor as well, so no one has to miss out on their seasonal favorites.