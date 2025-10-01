The Step You Can't Skip For Carrot Hot Dogs To Keep Them Firm On The Grill

Hot dogs may have originated in Germany, but they sure found their fame in the U.S. Honestly, what's not to like about them? The lightly smoked sausage tucked into a soft buttered bun and topped off with some mustard, ketchup, diced onions, and coleslaw is inexplicably delicious. If you're a true hot dog fan, then you've probably come across the complete guide to American hot dog styles — and that also includes carrot hot dogs.

Now, carrot dogs aren't just a vegan twist on the classic. They're also a nutritious option for people looking to eat a lighter bite without sacrificing the actual taste. They're loaded with flavor, easy to prepare, and even easier to grill, which makes them a perfect snack if you're hosting a barbecue at home. But if there's one drawback about carrot dogs, it's that they can lose their firmness once placed on the grill. The reason this happens is that once exposed to heat, the carrots' hemicelluloses start breaking down, ultimately softening their texture.

Brooklyn-based cookbook author and chef, Jenn de la Vega, revealed in an exclusive Q&A that she boils the carrots in some vegetable broth first so they hold their shape when grilled. However, boiling until they're fork-tender isn't really necessary. "That's too far," she told Chowhound. "The fork should also not get stuck, you want a little give, but firmness in the center." She noted that boiling them in vegetable broth for 10 to 15 minutes is more than enough to reach the ideal texture. "Thinner ones will need less time and thicker ones will need longer," she said.