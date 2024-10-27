Swap Carrots In Place Of Potatoes For A Twist On Classic French Fries

French fries are a timeless and versatile side dish that marry well with many entrees. From burgers and hot dogs to girl dinners made up of Caesar salad, berries, and pickles, making crispy homemade french fries will complement any spread of food. Although french fries may be a classic, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form. Next time you're feeling bored with your humdrum fry routine, use carrots instead of potatoes.

With their earthy yet sweet and subtly savory taste, carrots are an exciting departure from the starchy, one-dimensional taste of potatoes. Naturally long and leggy, carrots are already in the perfect french fry shape, all it takes is a little vertical slicing to transform them into the (almost) real deal. With the help of some breading components, such as corn starch, flour, or breadcrumbs, and a generous flurry of your favorite seasonings, carrots crisp up nicely with a smoldering, crunchy, and flavor-forward char that rivals a platter of potato-made french fries. Just be sure to peel the tough outer layer to reveal their fresh, clean core. There are many different ways to prepare this one-of-a-kind side dish — you can deep fry, air-fry, or oven-bake carrot fries depending on your preference.

Carrot fries aren't just tasty and easy to prepare, they're nutritious too. Packed with some of the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients your body needs for optimal functioning, carrot fries are a deceptively delicious way to get your daily dose of colorful veggies.