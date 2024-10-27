Swap Carrots In Place Of Potatoes For A Twist On Classic French Fries
French fries are a timeless and versatile side dish that marry well with many entrees. From burgers and hot dogs to girl dinners made up of Caesar salad, berries, and pickles, making crispy homemade french fries will complement any spread of food. Although french fries may be a classic, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form. Next time you're feeling bored with your humdrum fry routine, use carrots instead of potatoes.
With their earthy yet sweet and subtly savory taste, carrots are an exciting departure from the starchy, one-dimensional taste of potatoes. Naturally long and leggy, carrots are already in the perfect french fry shape, all it takes is a little vertical slicing to transform them into the (almost) real deal. With the help of some breading components, such as corn starch, flour, or breadcrumbs, and a generous flurry of your favorite seasonings, carrots crisp up nicely with a smoldering, crunchy, and flavor-forward char that rivals a platter of potato-made french fries. Just be sure to peel the tough outer layer to reveal their fresh, clean core. There are many different ways to prepare this one-of-a-kind side dish — you can deep fry, air-fry, or oven-bake carrot fries depending on your preference.
Carrot fries aren't just tasty and easy to prepare, they're nutritious too. Packed with some of the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients your body needs for optimal functioning, carrot fries are a deceptively delicious way to get your daily dose of colorful veggies.
How to jazz up your carrot fries
Carrots have a distinct flavor of their own, but that shouldn't stop you from dressing up these faux fries with seasonings, herbs, and condiments for dipping. Don't worry — your options are anything but limited.
For something familiar yet satisfying, dust carrot fries in garlic and grated parmesan for accents of allium and cheesy goodness. To give them a little spice, throw in some red pepper flakes. When combined, these ingredients culminate in a fiery, savory, luxurious flavor profile that brings out the sweet taste of carrots. For a bigger, bolder flavor, try coating them in a sriracha maple glaze for a warming yet spicy kick, or dress them up in cajun spice for an eye-widening, crave-curbing blast of taste. Dust them in dried woody rosemary or flash-fried basil for an herb-tinted boost that complements their garden-fresh nature.
Dip carrot fries in a standard homemade aioli, honey mustard, smoky barbecue sauce, dill-kissed ranch dressing, or Mediterranean tahini. Serve them with steaks, sandwiches, grilled fish filets, or lamb chops. Of course, you can never go wrong with enjoying carrot fries as a quick midday snack. These potato fry alternatives are versatile and customizable to boot, so don't be afraid to branch out and experiment with unconventional flavors. You might even look into the science behind cooking french fries in beef tallow and decide to achieve that old-school McDonald's bravado.