Are Broccoli Leaves Edible? What To Know Before You Take A Bite

There's more to broccoli than just the florets, so much more. That said, if you've ever wondered whether or not broccoli leaves were edible, you're certainly not alone. No need to waste them, though — broccoli leaves are totally consumable (and quite good for you). According to a research article published in the Journal of Advanced Research, the floret only accounts for about 15% of the broccoli plant; the rest is usually thrown away despite it being rich in nutrients like vitamin E, calcium, and potassium.

In fact, broccoli leaves contain more of the antioxidant beta carotene than the florets do. Another important antioxidant they contain is anti-inflammatory sulforaphane. And just like the rest of the vegetable, when you eat broccoli leaves, you're also ingesting vitamins A and C. So, hang onto those broccoli leaves, whether you've purchased the cruciferous vegetable at the store or grown it yourself (especially in the latter case, since the leaves will be far bigger). Your body will thank you for all the extra goodness. Better still, their mild sweetness makes them incredibly versatile.