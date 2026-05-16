Are Broccoli Leaves Edible? What To Know Before You Take A Bite
There's more to broccoli than just the florets, so much more. That said, if you've ever wondered whether or not broccoli leaves were edible, you're certainly not alone. No need to waste them, though — broccoli leaves are totally consumable (and quite good for you). According to a research article published in the Journal of Advanced Research, the floret only accounts for about 15% of the broccoli plant; the rest is usually thrown away despite it being rich in nutrients like vitamin E, calcium, and potassium.
In fact, broccoli leaves contain more of the antioxidant beta carotene than the florets do. Another important antioxidant they contain is anti-inflammatory sulforaphane. And just like the rest of the vegetable, when you eat broccoli leaves, you're also ingesting vitamins A and C. So, hang onto those broccoli leaves, whether you've purchased the cruciferous vegetable at the store or grown it yourself (especially in the latter case, since the leaves will be far bigger). Your body will thank you for all the extra goodness. Better still, their mild sweetness makes them incredibly versatile.
How to cook and eat broccoli leaves
You can use broccoli leaves in all sorts of ways. They get sweeter as you cook them and have a relatively firm consistency, like kale or Swiss chard. This makes them great for sauteeing or tossing into soups and stews. Or, you could just cook them with your broccoli florets (perhaps by roasting them in olive oil), simple as that. Searing them next to meat like sausage to soak up some of that robust flavor and soften their texture.
You also don't have to cook them at all, since they can be consumed raw, but note that the younger the leaves, the better they will work for this preparation (younger leaves tend to be tenderer). And just as you can turn cauliflower leaves into chips, there's no reason you couldn't also do this with broccoli leaves for a crunchy, dippable treat (since the two are related). They also shine in slaws and pasta dishes, and they're great pickled. Truly, the ways to use these typically discarded leaves in your meals are endless, proving that every part of the vegetable matters.