The Pickled Southern Delicacy Packed With Flavor And Culture

When you think of Southern food, your mind probably jumps straight to classics like shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, or fried chicken. But there's one lesser-known delicacy that's worth your time, even if it might seem intimidating at first to some eaters.

That delicacy is pickled pig's feet, a very underrated cut of pork. In the South, you can find them without much trouble at all, not just in grocery stores but even at many gas stations. They're pretty much what the name implies: Pig trotters are cooked (usually boiled) and then pickled in a vinegar brine. The final product is a mix of flavors, with salty and tangy hits from the brining process, but still a distinctive pork taste underpinning it all, with some comparing it to preserved pork products like bologna or porchetta. They're usually eaten as an appetizer, side dish, or snack, sometimes with some hot sauce added for a little kick.

They can definitely be an acquired taste, though. Some people find the vinegary taste to be too intense, but arguably the main thing that most don't like is the texture. They're pretty gelatinous, although those who enjoy them say the fat has a creamy quality. There's also a lot of connective tissue, so they can be a bit chewy, which isn't to everybody's taste. The exact flavor varies based on what spices or aromatics are added during the pickling process: These can include mustard seeds, chili flakes, garlic, cloves, and pepper.