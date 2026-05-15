Almond Butter Or Peanut Butter: Which Has More Protein?

If you're a big nut butter fan, you're in good company. If you're wondering which between peanut butter and almond butter helps you hit your protein goals faster, peanut butter is most often the protein contest winner. But — and there is a but — it's not by any significant amount. 2 tablespoons of peanut butter contains roughly 7 grams of protein, whereas 2 tablespoons of almond butter contains around 6 to 7 grams. Since it comes down to 1 gram's difference or less, peanut butter technically wins, but not in a way that makes any real difference to your daily protein intake.

Almond butter is a winner in other ways: It contains more vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber, plus it has a slightly sweeter flavor that works especially well if eating almond butter for breakfast. Peanut butter is a bit richer and saltier, which is perhaps why it appears more in savory recipes, such as satay sauce and dressings.

More than focusing on protein, the real trick is to look at the label; many jars of nut butter are full of sugar, oil, and stabilizers that have no bearing on the nuts inside. Even if you go all natural, some natural peanut butter brands are better than others when it comes to taste and nutrition.