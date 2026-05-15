The Popular Japanese Food Clint Eastwood Has Loved Since The '60s
Clint Eastwood, an actor known for often playing tough-guy characters in movies, is also recognized for his healthy lifestyle. Still creative and active well into his 90s, he has a fairly set fitness routine that combines numerous wellness components, including a very nutritious diet. One healthy culinary style that Eastwood has enjoyed since the 1960s is a popular traditional Japanese food: Sushi.
According to NAD+ Aging Science, Clint Eastwood eats a diet rich in lean protein and leafy greens, also avoiding excessive carbohydrates and processed foods. Sushi fits well into this style of eating. There are several types of sushi, but essentially, it's made with rice that's seasoned with vinegar, and it includes fish (often raw but sometimes cooked) or vegetables. Some styles feature a wrapping of nori, a sheet of toasted seaweed. The sushi-grade designation for fish simply means that it has been assessed as safe to consume when raw. It is not a designation set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but the FDA does set regulations on the handling of fish that will be used in sushi and other uncooked preparations.
In addition to the ultra-fresh gourmet flavor, sushi fish generally contains numerous beneficial nutrients, including lean protein, healthy fats (particularly omega-3 fatty acids), vitamins D and B12, and minerals like selenium and zinc. If you'd like to embark on an Eastwood-inspired food exploration and you're looking for a great place to eat sushi, you can start by perusing our list showing the best sushi restaurants in every U.S. state.
More benefits and ways of eating sushi
Some of the best kinds of fish for making sushi, even at home, include tuna, yellowtail, and salmon, among others. Clint Eastwood prioritizes salmon in his diet, as it's a fatty fish that can promote a healthy heart. However, it's important to note the difference between traditional sushi and Westernized sushi. Traditional Japanese sushi is simple, often containing just fish, nori, rice, and mild seasonings. Sushi in America and the West can contain fat-filled sauces, cream cheese, and mayonnaise, and is often made with fried ingredients. Since Clint Eastwood avoids processed foods and sugar, sauces wouldn't be appealing, and frying the fish would add more fat. So, traditional sushi, especially made with salmon, more effectively provides the essential nutrients that fulfill Clint Eastwood's preferred lean and green diet.
The other pillar of Clint Eastwood's diet is vegetables, and the seaweed-based nori sheets, considered a sea vegetable, provide many health benefits. Nori, and seaweed in general, is full of nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, including iodine and tyrosine. Using nori in food preparation can be easy, because in addition to sushi rolls, there are many meals that you can make with full-size nori sheets. Sushi rolls often include a variety of other vegetables as well, such as cucumber, avocado, and more. Even if you're eating sushi simply to enjoy a delicious delicacy, you're taking in numerous beneficial nutrients that will power you through the day.