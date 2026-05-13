5 Must-Try Seattle Coffee Chains (That Aren't Starbucks)

Despite having an underlying burger culture, Seattle is, first and foremost, synonymous with coffee. When I moved here in 2018, I was pleased to learn this reputation extends far beyond Starbucks (which was founded in Seattle in 1971). The exact number of coffee shops is tough to pin down — it can range anywhere from about 800 to roughly double that depending on which study you look at — but personal experience has shown that every neighborhood center has at least a few options. Often, there are multiple cafes on a single block.

While there are still many Starbucks locations, the cool thing is most local neighborhood hotspots are independent businesses or hyper-local chains. Seattle loves its local chains, especially when they don't stray beyond the metro area. Many of the best Seattle coffee brands only have a few locations scattered around the city and, unlike Starbucks, haven't expanded further. Most don't seem to have any desire to do so. If you want to navigate the city coffee scene like a true Seattleite, these are the absolute must-try java chains. You won't find them anywhere else!