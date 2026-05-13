5 Must-Try Seattle Coffee Chains (That Aren't Starbucks)
Despite having an underlying burger culture, Seattle is, first and foremost, synonymous with coffee. When I moved here in 2018, I was pleased to learn this reputation extends far beyond Starbucks (which was founded in Seattle in 1971). The exact number of coffee shops is tough to pin down — it can range anywhere from about 800 to roughly double that depending on which study you look at — but personal experience has shown that every neighborhood center has at least a few options. Often, there are multiple cafes on a single block.
While there are still many Starbucks locations, the cool thing is most local neighborhood hotspots are independent businesses or hyper-local chains. Seattle loves its local chains, especially when they don't stray beyond the metro area. Many of the best Seattle coffee brands only have a few locations scattered around the city and, unlike Starbucks, haven't expanded further. Most don't seem to have any desire to do so. If you want to navigate the city coffee scene like a true Seattleite, these are the absolute must-try java chains. You won't find them anywhere else!
Victrola Coffee Roasters is both elegant and quirky
The first Victrola Coffee Roasters I got to know was the one on 3rd and Pine in downtown Seattle, because I worked a block away from it. I initially went there for the convenience, but I returned because I enjoyed the coffee and the elegance-meets-quirky vibes of the cafe. I soon found out that this is one of the biggest local coffee chains in the city, with seven locations as of 2026, but you wouldn't think it when stepping foot in one.
Each Victrola location stands on its own in appearance and atmosphere, like curated coffee boutiques. It's honestly hard to choose a favorite, but I'd pick the one in Capitol Hill if you twisted my arm. Described as the neighborhood's living room, this one has more plush seating and cozier nooks than the other Victrolas (and the coffee's just as good).
Visit Victrola Coffee Roasters' Capitol Hill location at 411 15th Ave E, Seattle, Washington 98112.
Herkimer Coffee draws you in with the smell of fresh ground beans
Herkimer Coffee piqued my interest pretty early after moving to Seattle because I recognized the name and logo as referencing Herkimer, New York (I'm a born-and-raised East Coaster). I keep coming back because Herkimer Coffee is one of those joints where you smell the enticing fresh roast before you even reach the door. I've found this to be true at every Herkimer Coffee location (in the Phinney Ridge, Ravenna, and Belltown neighborhoods). It's also why this mini-chain has become my go-to for bags of coffee to take home; they easily rival the best mainstream coffee bean brands.
If you visit any Herkimer Coffee location though, hit up the one in Phinney Ridge. This is the largest and has a lot of outlets for laptops (be classy and don't hog a table for hours at this popular spot), but the really cool thing is it's also home to the coffee chain's roastery. Those enticing coffee aromas? They're the most powerful here, and it makes one's cup of joe taste even better.
Visit Herkimer Coffee's Phinney Ridge location at 7320 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, Washington 98103.
Chocolati is my personal favorite (and not just because of the chocolate)
I've adopted a pretty healthy lifestyle over the years, but if there's one vice I have no interest in ever shaking, it's chocolate. So, it was no surprise to my partner or friends when I declared Chocolati to be my favorite coffee chain in all of Seattle. This crew makes its own chocolate, which is always on beautiful display right next to the coffee counter, and it's amazing. There are also a variety of mocha drinks because, in case you're not already a chocoholic like me, chocolate goes really well in your morning coffee.
I also love the atmosphere of this cafe. Chocolati has three locations, each capturing the warm community vibes of their respective Greenlake, Wallingford, and Greenwood neighborhoods. I live closest to Greenwood and walk there a lot for the decadent combination of a latte and Kahlύa chocolate on the side, but I'm most partial to the Wallingford spot. It's two stories, has the most seating, and is just downright cozy — you can't go wrong no matter where you sit.
Visit Chocolati's Wallingford location at 1716 N 45th St, Seattle, Washington 98103.
Café Hagen is responsible for Seattle's most beautiful coffee shops
I'm ashamed to say it took me until 2025 to make it into a Café Hagen. Once I did, I made sure to quickly visit each of its six locations across the Seattle area (there are four within city limits and two in the neighboring cities of Bellevue and Kirkland) because this coffee chain boasts absolutely gorgeous settings. There are plants, wood accents, and soothing colors in abundance, especially the South Lake Union location. It's like sipping coffee in a chic greenhouse.
The chain's motto is "Be happy, try hygge," which I've since learned is a Danish cultural concept focusing on comfort, community, and contentment through simple pleasures. If those simple pleasures include a cozy atmosphere and tasty coffee drinks — including coffee cocktails — then I'm all for it.
Visit Café Hagen's South Lake Union location at 1252 Thomas St, Seattle, Washington 98109.
Diva Espresso serves ridiculously good coffee in a no-frills atmosphere
I first became acquainted with Diva Espresso because my partner began working next to one. We were both on our way to work — and running early in some bizarre twist of events — so he invited me to stop in with him before I headed off to my own office. It was a pretty small, sparsely decorated cafe with what looked like a hodgepodge of thrifted furniture and rarely seen carpeting across the floor beneath the tables.
Before I could order my usual drip or basic latte, my partner told me I should try the "Harvest Latte" special (espresso amped up with orange zest and a concoction of spices). This turned out to be deliciously otherworldly. I've been a fan of Diva Espresso ever since, and have stopped into all seven of its locations to try the amazing seasonal specials. If I have to pick one, I go with the Stone Way location for no other reason than it's inside an adorable little house, and has a couple of chandeliers making up for the chain's thin decor.
Visit Diva Espresso's Stone Way location at 4612 Stone Way N, Seattle, Washington 98103.