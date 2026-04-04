5 Must-Try Spots To Experience Seattle's Burger Culture

If you're visiting Seattle and find yourself craving a hamburger, you're in the right place. Yes, Seattle — the city better known for rain and coffee — has a strong burger culture. Aside from a small handful of McDonald's locations, a Burger King or two, and a few Shake Shacks, national fast food burger joints are a rare sight within city limits. But burgers themselves are not. As someone who moved here in 2018 after living in Colorado and the East Coast, I had no idea "burger culture" was even a thing until I experienced it first-hand. A lot of restaurants (even fancy ones) proudly have burgers on the menu, but Seattle's core burger culture revolves around smaller, locally based chains and mom-and-pop burger joints. And, while their menus all look similar on the surface, the burgers themselves vary so much in flavor and presentation.

Now having spent years on a slow but steady burger crawl around the city, I've compiled this list of can't-miss places. I do have a separate lineup of go-to restaurants I take visitors to in Seattle, but I still try to loop in at least one of these burger joints. This list was admittedly pretty tough to narrow down because there are so many good places to choose from in every neighborhood (seriously, no matter where you are in Sea-Town, there's a good chance you've got hamburgers nearby). But I'm standing by these as Seattle's must-try burger joints for tasting what the local burger scene is all about.