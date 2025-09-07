Buc-Ee's Does This European Pastry Right (And You Should Definitely Try It)

If you're not from the South, you may not know about Buc-ee's. While the chain of travel convenience stores is inching its way across the country, it remains a beloved staple of many freeways exits from Texas to Virginia. Each Buc-ee's location is not just a gas station, but an experience in and of itself. Though at first known for its cheap ice and clean bathrooms, Buc-ee's has since built its reputation on its plethora fountain drinks, barbecue (seriously, try Buc-ee's XXL brisket sandwich), sweet treats, and snacks. And while there are plenty of treats to choose from at Buc-ee's, many of which are budget friendly, there is one pastry you might not want to overlook, one which has some uniquely European and Texan roots.

Kolaches are delicious pastries that hail from the Czech Republic, and they might just be Buc-ee's most uniquely Texan menu item. So what is a kolache? Essentially, it is a soft pastry that often has a sweet, fruity filling. This may seem like an odd choice for a Texas chain but kolaches are actually quite a staple in the state's Hill Country, in which many Czech immigrants set their roots. Kolaches are a staple at Buc-ee's, and they have garnered a pretty avid fanbase among the chain's customers. However, as with most things, Buc-ee's put its own twist on the dish, adding savory fillings such as sausages, cheese, and jalapeños to the dish.